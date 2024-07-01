The Northern European newsletters deliver quarterly industry insights to help your business adapt, evolve, and respond—as if on intuition
One of the largest financial providers in the Netherlands sought to explore best practices for developing human-centered Gen AI solutions within their internal ‘Credit Demand Process’. Their objective was to identify opportunities for improved efficiency while ensuring successful adoption by end users (business lenders and product specialists).
We provided our client with the Gen AI Lab offering, 'The Build to Learn Workshop,' designed to foster an experimental mindset for Gen AI innovation. The workshop enabled teams to learn from early failures, pivot quickly, and ensure Gen AI solutions deliver real value. Inspired by Lean UX, it equipped the client team with tools and knowledge to define, develop, and validate Gen AI experiments, including:
The workshop aimed to validate the prototype's potential in streamlining the task of sifting through extensive documents and data to extract relevant information, which is often time-consuming and prone to errors.
Document Navigation and Summarization:
User Feedback Mechanism:
Content Retention Measurement:
During the one-day workshop, the client identified 17 opportunities, co-created 4 concept sketches, defined 7 experiments and validation methods, and delivered a stand-alone interactive prototype. The interactive prototype demonstrated the possibility to gather and summarize information while enabling active and passive user feedback on usability and trust.
The workshop is very inspiring and fruitful for our product as well as for our team. The preparation and workshop are tailored for our needs and very well designed. Lots of effort is put in by the experts from Cognizant and the workshop experience is fun, interactive, and innovative. During the workshop, we were able to transform complex challenges into opportunities, identify measurable values, and define concrete experiments leading to actionable next steps. It is amazing that this is doable in a day. After the workshop, we have many inspirational ideas. The team cannot wait to try the experiments out with more users. I highly recommend this workshop. Client’s Team Lead
