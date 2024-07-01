One of the largest financial providers in the Netherlands sought to explore best practices for developing human-centered Gen AI solutions within their internal ‘Credit Demand Process’. Their objective was to identify opportunities for improved efficiency while ensuring successful adoption by end users (business lenders and product specialists).

We provided our client with the Gen AI Lab offering, 'The Build to Learn Workshop,' designed to foster an experimental mindset for Gen AI innovation. The workshop enabled teams to learn from early failures, pivot quickly, and ensure Gen AI solutions deliver real value. Inspired by Lean UX, it equipped the client team with tools and knowledge to define, develop, and validate Gen AI experiments, including:

User interviews (conducted beforehand)

Solution co-creation and prioritization

Assumption mapping

Hypotheses building and experiment creation

Best practices on Responsible AI

Gen AI Prototyping

The workshop aimed to validate the prototype's potential in streamlining the task of sifting through extensive documents and data to extract relevant information, which is often time-consuming and prone to errors.

Prototype Features

Document Navigation and Summarization:

During the workshop, analysts used the prototype to scroll through full documents, such as the Cognizant annual report.

The prototype demonstrated its ability to summarize key strategic and shareholder structures based on references within the document.

Analysts could click on a reference to move to the corresponding part of the document, enabling verification of the information.

User Feedback Mechanism:

The prototype included a feature for analysts to rate the usefulness of the references provided by the AI (e.g., "good" or "not helpful").

This feedback mechanism was designed to help developers understand user preferences and improve the AI's accuracy.

Content Retention Measurement: