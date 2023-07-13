For a recent roundtable, Informatica and Cognizant invited senior data leaders from some of Europe’s biggest life sciences organizations to consider the barriers — regulatory, business, legal, technological, and practical — to realizing the full potential of their own digital transformation. By sharing their experiences, success stories and insights, we hope to help other firms grappling with similar challenges.

In this comprehensive study, industry leaders come together to address the challenges faced by pharmaceutical companies in keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and meeting the soaring expectations of physicians and patients.