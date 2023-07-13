For a recent roundtable, Informatica and Cognizant invited senior data leaders from some of Europe’s biggest life sciences organizations to consider the barriers — regulatory, business, legal, technological, and practical — to realizing the full potential of their own digital transformation. By sharing their experiences, success stories and insights, we hope to help other firms grappling with similar challenges.
In this comprehensive study, industry leaders come together to address the challenges faced by pharmaceutical companies in keeping pace with rapid technological advancements and meeting the soaring expectations of physicians and patients.
The whitepaper, “Embracing the Digital Age in a Rapidly Evolving Pharma Landscape” offers a roadmap for life sciences companies seeking to thrive in the digital age. Learn how a data-fueled, digital-first approach can accelerate innovation, bring life-saving products to market faster, and drive efficiency and cost savings. Explore the barriers hindering the realization of the industry's full digital potential and gain practical recommendations for overcoming them.
From navigating regulatory compliance to promoting fairness and equity in AI, gain insights into the implications of the Artificial Intelligence Act, discover the promise of federated platforms, and uncover the transformative power of effective data governance. Discover the strategies and solutions that will drive your organization's success in the rapidly evolving pharma landscape.