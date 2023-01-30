In the drive to embrace digitization across internal and customer facing operations, leaders in the banking & financial services sector are finding that going digital is not enough. In light of growing competition from data-rich neobanks, fintechs and big tech companies, there is a need for data-driven digital transformation if they are to compete with and outpace emerging challengers for customer mindshare.



This demand is, albeit indirectly, coming from customers, who increasingly expect enhanced services and more contextually relevant interactions with their financial service providers. With a data-led approach, banking & financial services organizations can begin to put the customer at the center of their organization and build solutions around them - in effect, to hyper-personalize customer relationships.



Putting hyper-personalization into practice, and embedding it uniformly across services, requires a top-down approach as leadership needs to recognize its priority status and set the strategy for it to be built into the organization’s digital transformation.

Understanding Customers in Real-Time

While the blend of behavioral science and data science for deeper customer understanding has been adopted to great effect in other areas, such as e-commerce and digital services, there are distinct characteristics of the financial sector that make the hyper-personalization playbook difficult to port over.

The main reason is the nature of the services banks offer to customers. In areas like retail or consumer goods, for example, hyper-personalization strategies such as customized sales messages are used to generate and capitalize on latent demand for products and services that bring immediate gratification to a customer. In banking & financial services, the services being offered, such as loans, mortgages or saving products, can have significant lifetime effects that don’t produce immediate outcomes. While a consumer’s behavior may offer implicit clues on their preferences, identifying the most suitable financial products for a multi-year timeframe involves a far greater depth (internally) and breadth (externally) of data.

There’s also the issue of disjointed services. Banks may have had different product streams running for years in product silos without proper data collection. From the customer perspective, it’s not unusual to find that they’re using different services or (legal) entities within the same bank, yet their personal data does not flow or replicate between the services. This creates unnecessary frustrations that reflect poorly on the provider. As the services of banking remain critical in the digital economy, it’s imperative that institutions are able to adapt to a new generation of customer and provide the low-friction services they expect.

Bridging this gap is not simple, as banking & financial services companies need to make this longer-term transition while still dealing with immediate pressures. The margins on traditional banking services are getting tighter, bringing a need to drive new services. The data is the most valuable asset they have to define their services, as it reveals a lot about their customers’ needs and preferences. At the moment it’s not being properly monetized, creating a need for more data-driven banking if they are to gain control of the marketplace.

Reshaping For the Future

Building the foundation real-time for data-driven transformation is no easy task. There are several critical challenges banking & financial services companies typically face in making hyperpersonalization integral to how they operate.

The first is data. Banks have a lot of transactional and business data, but are typically lacking in behavioral data. This behavioral data is vital to hyper-personalization and understanding context. Financial decisions, along with risk appetites, vary greatly depending on factors such as the individual’s stage of life, their income bracket and current financial commitments such as mortgages or investments. Interacting with customers based on any single set of data points could miss the broader context and risk getting it wrong or biased, often to the customer’s dissatisfaction.

The second challenge is compliance. Banking is still coming to terms with the latest set of regulatory requirements and conscious of the risks - financial and reputational - of misusing customer data. Understandably, hyper-personalization is a large step into potentially hazardous territory. Taking too conservative an approach, however, risks missing the opportunity altogether. Banks therefore need to find the balance between innovating the customer experience and staying on the right side of regulation. Where the balance sits must be defined from the top-down.

The third challenge relates to legacy IT environments and processes. For data-driven customer strategies, technology is only part of the equation. While IT infrastructure and payment rails may require multi-year modernization strategies, it’s often the people and process parts that financial organizations struggle with most. Internal fragmentation is reflected in a poor customer experience as customers interface with different services without a common intelligence layer in place. Modernization of technology therefore needs to run in parallel with the realignment of processes and upskilling of people to make sure the customer experiences a united front.