Transforming the economic landscape

Why now then? To operate efficiently, a digital economy requires digital money. In Europe and elsewhere, more business is conducted online and card payments are increasing while ATM withdrawals are decreasing. Despite its growing dominance over cash, however, today’s digital money faces challenges.

Among the challenges is the emergence of private cryptocurrencies, which pose a potential threat to the stability of the financial system, making it imperative for central banks to offer a trustworthy alternative.



Benefits of digital euro



In response, Central banks around the world have stepped up their efforts to explore and develop their digital currencies (CBDCs), and so has the ECB (you can follow the process here). Not only would the digital euro enhance financial inclusion by providing access to digital financial services for all citizens but also streamline cross-border payments within the eurozone. Its introduction would also pave the way for innovative monetary policy tools and strengthen the resilience of the European financial system.