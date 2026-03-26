During the last decade, digitalization has increasingly become embedded in our day to day lives. Today, almost any service can be accessed online. While this shift has brought many benefits, it has also widened the gap between those who can easily access and navigate online services and those who cannot, leaving many individuals digitally and socially excluded. Who are low and non-digital customers, why are they increasingly important, and how can Inclusive Design and AI help bridge the gap?

During a recent project, we were presented with a broad yet critical question: how could we help one of our clients to improve their services for non-digital and low-digital customers? Although we began by focusing on the elderly population, it soon became clear that age-related challenges were only one part of a much broader and complex picture. We realised any efforts need to go beyond accessibility and that meaningful change required a systemic lens.

A challenge that is here to stay

Over the past few years, providers of complex services such as finance, telecommunications and public services —have transformed at an unprecedented pace. What began as a survival response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has evolved into a full-scale reinvention of how organizations operate and engage with their customers. While this transformation has been driven by significant perceived benefits for both businesses and customers it has also introduced new barriers. The closure of physical branches along with the decline of in-person support mean many now rely heavily on family or personal connections for help in navigating digital services (1). Some of them may have limited digital skills in general, some may struggle with small text in mobile apps or reduced hand function due to age or other specific conditions. For some, the challenge is less about functional ability and more about low confidence and trust in digital interactions.

