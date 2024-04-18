For decades, the retail landscape has been defined by a tug-of-war between the tangible allure of brick-and-mortar stores and the analytical precision of digital platforms. The latter offers a more convenient and personalized shopping experience, while the former boasts a sensory-rich experience, with expansive inventory and unparalleled adaptability. However, contemporary shoppers seek a synergistic blend of both worlds. In this evolving marketplace, savvy retailers recognize that leveraging data is not just beneficial—it is imperative for success.

But how can this data be utilized without significant investment? How can big retailers continue to leverage their valuable data to optimize inventories, streamline logistics, target consumers, ensure adequate staffing, and enhance the customer experience? How can merchandisers use data to present the right products to the most valuable consumers at the optimal times? And how can retail IT teams ensure data remains accurate and trustworthy, data sources remain integrated and accessible, and the business retains easy access to timely, high-quality data? This is where data governance (DG) comes into play. Poor data quality and inconsistent data formats can lead to delays, affecting services like customer support, sales, and marketing outreach and eventually to erosion of consumer trust.

A McKinsey publication highlighted that leading firms have eliminated millions of dollars in cost from their data ecosystems and enabled digital and analytics use cases worth millions or even billions of dollars. Data governance is one of the top three differences between firms that capture this value and firms that don’t.

Walmart, a global retail giant, implemented data governance with supply chain digitization to optimize its supply chain operations. By standardizing data across its vast network of suppliers, distribution centers, and stores, Walmart enhanced inventory management, reduced stockouts, and improved overall supply chain efficiency.

In the realm of large-scale retail, the complexity of data and the multiplicity of data sources present significant challenges. Data governance in retail differs from that in other industries such as finance due to the unique challenges and objectives of each sector:

Customer-centric vs. Regulation-centric: Retail data governance is often driven by the need to understand and serve customers better, focusing on personalization and customer experience. In finance, data governance is heavily influenced by risk management and reporting requirements, which leads to a higher level of compliance tracking.



Data types and usage: Retailers deal with a high volume of transactional data, customer interactions, and inventory details, which require governance strategies that support real-time decision-making and marketing initiatives. Financial institutions manage a variety of data types, including sensitive personal financial information, which demands stringent governance for security and confidentiality.



Technology and integration: Retailers prioritize governance frameworks that support the integration of diverse data sources, such as point-of-sale systems and e-commerce platforms, to create a unified view of the customer. Financial institutions often focus on governance frameworks that ensure data integrity and accuracy for financial reporting and risk assessment, along with more integrated data sources to manage their customer data.



Speed of innovation: Retail tends to be more dynamic, with rapid changes in consumer behavior driving the need for agile data governance that quickly adapts to innovative and adaptable marketing strategies and technologies. Finance, while also evolving, has a more deliberate pace of innovation due to the need for more stability and trust in financial systems.



Data volume and velocity: The volume and velocity of data in retail is significantly higher due to daily transactions and customer interactions across multiple channels. This requires governance processes that can handle large-scale data analytics. Finance also deals with large volumes of data but focuses more on the veracity and validation of data for accurate financial reporting.

Understanding these differences is crucial for implementing effective data governance strategies tailored to the specific needs and goals of each industry.

Data governance is a pivotal aspect for any organization, but it becomes even more significant when dealing with one of the world’s largest footwear and apparel retailers. Such a retailer faces unique challenges and opportunities that make data governance not just a necessity, but a strategic asset.

Here is an enhanced deep dive into the various facets of data governance that Cognizant applied to a leading global retailer in the footwear and apparel industry.



Building governed glossaries with metadata management

Metadata management is a critical practice for building a data-driven business. Understanding what data exists, where it resides and what it means for business in context of analytical products and data products in big retail organizations, helps harness full potential of the data. Caught between the complexity and numerosity of data sources, big retail companies today struggle to strike the right balance with data-driven decision making. Hence, with more distributed data, business glossaries become crucial for creating a shared language around data in retail organizations. Business stakeholders are vital and are the sole providers of semantical definitions since data is not IT-focused, but handling data is. Key components of a business glossary include:

Business terms and definitions Reference data assets and data models Data governance policies

As business glossaries are captured and standardized across the organization, subject matter experts, data owners, and business users play a key role in capturing tribal knowledge and context around data and terminology. It is surprising to see how a simple retail concept like a “stock-keeping unit” or a pricing term like MSRP—Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price—is misaligned between teams, with different understanding and logic of what they mean.

Cognizant DG framework and organization focuses not only on DG strategy but also on technology and culture-related aspects like top management commitment and sponsorship-promoted governance culture that should be business owned and technology executed. By documenting a business glossary with over 400 key performance indicators (KPIs) and critical data elements, Cognizant ensured trustworthiness and clarity of data with business teams. More effective structures for data management led to improved data processing, more succinct data reports and efficient use of resources to increase value of data assets.



Maintaining data quality

As retailers continue to invest in digital transformation initiatives and omnichannel strategies, data quality (DQ) gains more value in the overarching data governance strategy. The integrity of data directly influences critical business decisions, ranging from inventory management to customer engagement strategies. In a complex data landscape spread throughout different geographies, precision and timeliness are crucial; ensuring that data is accurate, consistent, and reliable becomes non-negotiable.

In current retail businesses, both business and technology teams struggle to trust the data they work with. Multiple data sources, diverse tools, and a lack of standardization and alignment between global and local geographies results in duplicated efforts and inefficiencies. Companies like ASICS have optimized user experience with governed data, leading to a growth of over 5% in conversion and an impressive one million in additional revenue each year.

Cognizant created and executed a common DQ framework (see below) that was scalable to global teams. The application of a data quality framework includes data profiling, definition of data quality rules and thresholds, data quality dimensions, a well-structured issue remediation process and monitoring & reporting, focusing on: