Cognizant completed a study with 100 decision-makers at companies in marketing, CX, and commercial roles across several industries to understand how they organize all the content within their organization. These are companies with over £100m turnover and have large complex digital ecosystems, serving the needs of diverse customer portfolios.

These organizations raised challenges across the entire content supply chain hindering them to create valuable content-driven experiences. The key findings of our study identified that many organizations are still relying on approaches that were designed for the predigital era, causing both ineffectiveness and inefficiency. We have established a framework for success to deal help clients realize the full value of their content – creation, distribution, personalization, and automation.

Below you can find the executive summary of this study. The full report can be downloaded here.

Executive Summary

Delivering personalized experiences at scale requires constant revaluation of the entire content supply chain that supports an organization’s content ecosystem. The potential to deliver meaningful experiences is huge, but one needs to move away from long-held beliefs.

The big shift in thinking for marketers and content teams is the need to craft content and experiences for the whole customer journey. Customers are looking for different experiences underpinned by different forms of content along their journey.

Efficient approaches that come into play here, include:

1. Modular content strategies to help manage your content end-to-end. The more modular the content is, the more it can be optimized, personalized, and adapted for different channels and audiences. This in turn translates to faster time-to-market and increased ROI for the content owner.

2. Mature and fully integrated content ops model is essential for aligning content and personalization. Organizations should bring componentized thinking as far upstream as possible in their creative development process. Ensure that the content teams have the right skills, technology, processes, and structures to deliver efficiently.

3. Relevance is critical to deliver impactful experiences. Marketers need to refresh their journey maps often to identify the key touchpoints where they can and should be engaging with their audience.

4. Right data and insights will help marketers to understand their audience well and deliver real-time impact. Organizations should identify the enablers and barriers to their goals by leveraging data.

5. Focus on quality vs quantity by ensuring your content production capability is optimized. The processes and structures should be designed such that they can cost-efficiently deliver large volumes while always maintaining focus on quality.

By aligning strategies with the findings of this study, organizations can unleash the untapped potential within their ContentOps model to deliver remarkable CX. Adopting an efficient ContentOps approach together with modular principles is the single most effective way for your organization to tame the explosion in content demand. This will drive the value that both you and your audiences are seeking. Let’s embark on this journey together where we will work alongside you to identify and break down silos, while infusing new ways of thinking and working into your content supply chain.