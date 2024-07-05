At Cognizant, we believe that the future of sustainability lies in harnessing the power of data, AI, and advanced technologies. Our sustainability services, complemented by our generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, are designed to help businesses achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals efficiently and effectively.

Transformative sustainability services

Our focus is on integrating ESG principles into every facet of a business. From emissions reduction strategies to sustainable supply chain management, we provide comprehensive solutions that drive measurable impact. We help companies set and achieve science-based targets, ensuring that sustainability is not just a compliance exercise but a strategic advantage.

The role of GenAI in sustainability

Generative AI plays a crucial role in transforming how businesses manage and utilize ESG data. Manoj Mathew, Sustainability Lead at Cognizant, emphasized this at our recent workshop, Acting for Impact: Leading with ESG- Data, Technology, and Partnerships.

“Now AI can do a lot more. There's automation, there's algorithms, there's even anomaly tracking—tons of it. One of the strongest applications we see for GenAI is the ability to democratize data, which is within your sustainability office, across production, procurement, and IT. We know how we are requisitioning servers; we know how much we want to requisition as we transition to the cloud. But what does that data mean in terms of the CIO asking, ‘So what does this mean for me money-wise?’ Who's going to answer that question?”



GenAI’s ability to interpret and democratize data across various departments makes it an invaluable tool for sustainability efforts. It enables real-time data analysis and decision-making, ensuring that sustainability strategies are responsive and dynamic.

Mathew continues, “To answer that question, you need to understand and interpret accounting standards for ESG. You need to interpret your electricity bill. You need to interpret it with your technology, modernization or technology capacity plan and be able to explain it and take it to the board. That's where GenAI is today. And there are so many other relevant applications.”

Key applications of GenAI

Data interpretation and translation: GenAI can translate complex ESG data into actionable insights. This capability is crucial for stakeholders who need to understand the impact of sustainability metrics on their operations and financial performance.





GenAI can translate complex ESG data into actionable insights. This capability is crucial for stakeholders who need to understand the impact of sustainability metrics on their operations and financial performance. Automating compliance: With regulations like the CSRD demanding extensive data reporting, GenAI can automate the collection, validation, and reporting processes, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.





With regulations like the CSRD demanding extensive data reporting, GenAI can automate the collection, validation, and reporting processes, ensuring accuracy and efficiency. Predictive Analytics: By leveraging AI-driven predictive analytics, businesses can foresee sustainability challenges and opportunities, enabling proactive management and strategic planning.

A collaborative approach

Our services are designed to foster collaboration across various business functions. At our recent ESG workshop, Noah Nzuki, ESG Governance Lead EMEA at Cognizant, also highlighted the importance of cross-functional governance in managing ESG data.

"When I engage with clients, we begin by collaborating with the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Our goal is to implement their ESG data strategy. However, we often encounter challenges because different parts of the business interpret data needs differently and consume information in distinct ways. While we may have the necessary approvals to proceed, internal disconnects can limit awareness of our implementation efforts. Therefore, it’s essential not only to establish policies but also to conduct an educational exercise within the organization to ensure everyone understands and aligns with the strategy."

Our solutions ensure that all stakeholders, from procurement to IT, are aligned and engaged in the sustainability journey.

Looking ahead

As we advance, our focus remains on providing innovative solutions that drive sustainability and business growth. By integrating our GenAI capabilities with our sustainability services, we help companies not only meet regulatory requirements but also unlock new opportunities for value creation.

For more information on our services, visit our Generative AI hub and Sustainability services pages.