Type in a topic service or offering and then hit Enter to search
Common Searches :
Written by Cognizant Benelux
28 December, 2023
Share
2 mins
We're thrilled to announce that Cognizant has been honored with the esteemed Global Robotics Value Provider Award for Best Cobot Application by ABB, recognizing our groundbreaking work in robotics innovation. Pramod Nikhar and Fazulla Rahamathullah from our robotics team were there to receive the award on the team’s behalf.
Our award-winning Robotic Test Automation (RTA) solution has been revolutionizing quality assurance across industries, ensuring the flawless performance of smart devices. With its unparalleled precision and 24/7 operation, our solution accelerates product launches, reduces costs, and ensures regulatory compliance.
Take a sneak peek into Cognizant's RTA solution tailored for the automotive industry. Witness how cobots facilitate fully automated end-to-end testing of infotainment units, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and accuracy.
We continue to push the boundaries of innovation in robotics and automation. Get in touch with us to discover how our AI-led Robotic Test Automation solutions can help you.