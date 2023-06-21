Cognizant and Autonomic, a specialist in SAP consulting, alongside Rabobank, one of the Netherland’s largest financial institutions, have collaborated to successfully deliver the world’s first combined Azure IaaS and SAP Banking Services system which will revolutionize the financial services industry. The innovative solution, which brings together the power of Microsoft Azure and SAP, will modernize back-office systems that will transform banking operations, customer experience and enhance future readiness.

The ground-breaking combination enables financial institutions, and in this case Rabobank, to improve agility, scalability, and security in their banking services thanks to the ability to control (infra) cost, increase automation and generate higher availability. SAP ISBanking manages and stores all collaterals for the bank, while the Azure Cloud provides the highly available, scalable, secure, and automated system. The combined strengths drive operational efficiency, streamlines processes, and provides personalized experiences to customers in real-time.

The collaboration was a joint effort leveraging the skills and experience across all three organizations. For Cognizant, the team brought its SAP and Azure combined expertise to the project alongside Autonomic which provided SAP migration knowledge. The SAP specialist team at Rabobank were also heavily involved and were supported on execution by SAP, SAP Fioneer and Microsoft Azure.

“The team at Rabobank are proud to be part of this innovative project alongside Cognizant and Autonomic. The implementation of Microsoft Azure and SAP ISBanking represents a major milestone in Rabobank’s journey towards cloud transformation and overall digital modernization”, says Wabe Bakker, Tech Lead at Rabobank. “As we look to the future, our back-office systems and banking operations are now ready for growth and provide the adaptability for innovation in line with our business and customer needs.”

“The SAP ISBanking and Microsoft Azure solution empowers financial institutions to modernize and get ready for future growth. Agility, scalability, and security are key drivers in innovating for the future, and banks need to act now to remain competitive”, says Saket Gulati, Head of Cognizant Netherlands and Northern Europe. “The project represents a world-first and revolutionary digital transformation for the financial services industry. Cognizant were thrilled to work alongside Rabobank and Autonomic to combine our expertise and create this ground-breaking solution.”

“At Autonomic we believe that success goes hand in hand with experience, knowledge, skills, and capabilities. People, passion, and performance combined led this project to success. This achievement was possible due to the perseverance of each team member and close collaboration between Rabobank, Cognizant and Autonomic”, says Vincent Boon, co-founder and general manager of Autonomic.