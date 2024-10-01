Cognizant’s Digital Studio in Amsterdam will launch a Gen AI Lab together with Google cloud to help drive innovation with enterprise customers

Cognizant today announced the launch of a Generative AI Lab in collaboration with Google Cloud at its Digital Studio in Amsterdam. This lab aims to help clients unlock the potential of AI to solve today’s business challenges.

The Generative AI Lab will provide a hands-on environment for exploring, designing, prototyping, and testing Generative AI use cases. This initiative aligns with Cognizant Digital Studio’s principles of collaboration, co-creation, and innovation. Since its inception in 2017 the studio has been a hub for digital transformation, partnering with experts and industry leaders to address critical digital business challenges.

Furthermore, the Google Cloud and Cognizant partnership empowers customers to accelerate innovation by combining Cognizant's deep industry expertise with Google Cloud's cutting-edge generative AI technology, as showcased in our new co-branded GenAI lab. This collaboration provides a unique space for clients to experiment with generative AI solutions tailored to their specific needs, driving transformation and unlocking new possibilities across various sectors - all of this powered by Google Cloud and Cognizant.

"The addition of this Gen AI Lab signals our commitment to investing in the Benelux region and the importance we place to helping our clients unlock the value from technology,” said Saket Gulati, SVP & Head of Northern Europe at Cognizant. Clients visit our studio to immerse themselves in the latest innovations and engage in discussions about groundbreaking developments. Our team provides tailored advice on cutting-edge technologies, enhancing customer and employee experiences, and driving impactful solutions."

The new lab will play a crucial role in advancing technology and innovation across various domains. It offers a platform for enterprise customers to rapidly progress their creative ideas and use cases in a secure setting, thereby avoiding delays and additional costs. In addition, the lab will be made available to the next generation of tech talent, helping to upskill employees ready for the jobs of tomorrow.

Cognizant will leverage its proven Generative AI framework to support the creative process. The company offers bespoke solutions, consulting expertise, and AI-based solutions such as Cognizant Neuro AI, Cognizant Flowsource, and Cognizant Knowledge Assistant.

"Google Cloud is excited to collaborate with Cognizant on this Generative AI Lab. By combining our innovative AI technologies with Cognizant's deep industry expertise, we can empower businesses across the Benelux region to accelerate their digital transformation and unlock new possibilities with AI." - Joost Smit, Head of BeNeLux, Google Cloud.

"The new Gen AI Lab helps the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area develop value-driven AI technology. This contributes to a future-proof regional economy and makes the region a place where people can work, learn and live sustainably. When companies, governments, knowledge and social institutions work together as a collective, we can tackle an ambition bigger and more complex than ourselves. Collective leadership is the key to regional success within planetary boundaries." - Jessica Peters-Hondelink, Director, Amsterdam Economic Board.