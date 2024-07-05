Cognizant's collaboration with ERM join forces to advance our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) capabilities. Together, we’re setting new standards in sustainability practices by combining our technological prowess with ERM’s deep expertise in environmental and social governance.

ERM delivers innovative solutions for the world's leading organizations everyday. Discover how we've helped companies across the globe manage their environmental targets.

Driving sustainability transformation

ERM’s recent report with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, “Catching the Wave,” reveals the dual challenge of exceeding planetary boundaries and the urgent need for sustainability transformation. Laurent Beuselinck, EMEA Regional Service Leader Corporate Sustainability & Climate Change from ERM highlighted the report’s findings during our workshop, Acting for Impact: Leading with ESG- Data, Technology, and Partnerships, stressing that while some companies lead the charge, many still see sustainability as a cost rather than a commercial opportunity.

Integrating ESG into business models

Our partnership focuses on helping companies see beyond compliance. Beuselinck pointed out that sustainability transformation parallels digital transformation, where early adopters gain significant advantages. We aim to guide businesses through this journey, ensuring they integrate ESG data into their core operations and decision-making processes.

Holistic data solutions

One of the critical barriers identified is the management of complex ESG data. ERM’s expertise, combined with Cognizant’s digital solutions, provides a robust framework for data governance and quality assurance. This collaboration ensures that companies not only collect accurate ESG data but also utilize it to drive strategic decisions and operational improvements.

Future-ready ESG strategies

As regulations like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) evolve, our joint efforts with ERM are designed to prepare companies for future challenges. By creating comprehensive ESG data models, we help businesses achieve compliance and leverage sustainability as a competitive advantage. Our partnership with ERM exemplifies our commitment to leading in ESG practices. Together, we provide the tools and expertise necessary for companies to navigate the complexities of sustainability and emerge as leaders in their industries.

For more information on our services, visit our Generative AI hub and Sustainability services pages.