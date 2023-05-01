The gradual and recent evolution in the market in terms of its behaviour and way of working has made us relook at the core competency theory with a questioning look whether the banks and other financial services providers should continue to focus only on their core competences, and ponder over the aspect and prospect of adapting to the ‘agile’ age by developing T-shaped skillsets just like the agile framework prescribes it to the individuals – the T-shaped skills here referring to the technical prowess in addition to the banking and financial services (BFS) core competence for the BFS institutions. The latter has given rise to the ‘Fintech’ and clearly shows its inevitable and growing importance.

Change is in the Air

In today’s world there is no denial that the financial services industry can not live without the technology and more importantly a smarter and faster handling of data, and hence need an extensive capability in terms of technology infrastructure and capability. With the definition of banking and financial transactions transforming gradually and digitally, financial institutions (FI) can no more be a traditional brick-and-mortar one-stop shop. They have to embrace technology more than ever, if they wish to tap into a value creation opportunity of up to $20 trillion estimated according to a McKinsey study.

Apparently the strong and leading technology (tech) firms have shown better success in extending the wings to the domain and become the disruptor (fintech) compared to their incumbent counterpart, financial institutions, in adapting to in-house technology strength- for example, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, PayPal, etc.

Commerce Needs to Marry Technology

In addition to the above concern on competition and a complete reshuffle in the way of working post-Covid era, FIs also need to adopt technology as soon as possible because of new arenas opening up so fast and becoming indispensable (like Artificial Intelligence [AI], Machine Learning [ML], Cyber Security, Data Science and Analytics), and also because of mounting cyber threats forcing the FIs to adapt digital operational resilience.

Also, the use of internet, popularity of e-commerce and advent of cloud are causing the territorial clarity fading out and making it difficult for the regulators to trace and track them, imposing newer reporting requirements like CESOP to fight against the e-commerce VAT fraud.

Another example of technology disruption can be in the area of car leasing. With the expected change in the car landscape, predicting the depreciation of electric vehicles would need a different calculation model than that of the traditional cars. This example is just to show that the calculation, analytics and reporting requirements for leasing organizations may vary substantially in the future and may need a major overhaul of IT capabilities.

Financial Institutions must have tech talent and resources to live up to these ambitions, if not to surpass them.

Should the BFS participants build their IT spin-offs (or at least a voluminous and strong IT department), duplicate their governance efforts, keep on growing by managing the complexities that may be totally different from their core operations, and as a result drift away from their original core purpose? Or should they outsource the technology addendum and focus on core competences? Also not to forget that sustainability and climate risk mitigation have huge influences on core business and information technology strategies. The solution probably lies in balancing the two in a smart way.