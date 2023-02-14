Technology is changing at an ever-increasing pace, opening new opportunities for our future. One area that benefits is medical innovation. New technological solutions are empowering medical professionals to perform new ways of testing, diagnose diseases earlier, and treat and cure illnesses that were previously thought to be incurable.

While these new solutions have helped patients around the world, has the medical innovation sector fully realized the potential offered by today’s intelligent solutions? And are they ready to take advantage of tomorrow’s intelligent solutions?

The Challenges in Medical Innovation

Innovation is the lifeblood of the health and life sciences industry. New innovations help improve patient outcomes, increase the speed to market for treatments and cures, and lower costs while still fulfilling regulatory requirements. These reasons more than justify the billions invested in R&D every year, including the 27% reinvested in innovation by the Belgian biotech sector.

However, there are a number of challenges in the medical innovation sector, including the organization’s strategy, local authorities and their requirements, and the need for quality data. Let’s take a look at these challenges in more detail.

When it comes to effective innovation, organizations require a clear strategy. They need to decide on a potential investment project, which includes carefully selecting the innovation area, deciding a likely path, setting clear and measurable milestones, establishing how to measure ROI, and implementing evaluation procedures.

Some local governments and medical standards authorities require the medical industry to prove the added value of their treatment or cure before it is validated for use by medical professionals. This requires the organization to incorporate this requirement in their innovation process, possibly changing the innovational milestones.

Quality data is essential for innovation. However, it needs to be the right data delivered at the right time. Organizations are still learning how to handle the potentially huge amounts of data that Internet of Things (IoT) could give them access to, as well as work out the advantage that these data sources can give their innovation process.

The Role of AI in Medical Innovation

Artificial intelligence (AI) has an important role to play in accelerating and facilitating the entire innovation process. To give a few examples:

Clinical Data Review

AI can be used to facilitate and accelerate a range of manual processes to review clinical data quickly and efficiently. For example, by analyzing diagnostic and treatment related information from various unstructured medical data sources, detecting missing codes, wrong semantic relationships, or non-causal clinical sequences, and then recommending optimal actions to the reviewer for corrections and augmentations. This accelerates the speed at which the organization can get their treatments and cures onto the market.

Drug Development

The testing required to make a new treatment or cure more effective is extremely intensive. AI can assist in the drug discovery, design, and development, as well as with the regulatory process, e.g., by identifying compounds with desired biochemical properties, recommending optimized patient enrollment criteria for clinical trials, or predicting certain outcomes such as adverse effects or the effectiveness of the drug. This helps accelerate the time to market.

Patient Journeys

Pathways in patient journeys can also be improved by AI. From looking at past and current patient cases, including diagnostic test results, interactions with healthcare professionals (HCP), adherence to treatment plans, and patient outcome information, AI can predict how and how long a new patient is likely to be treated and hospitalized for, respectively, and then recommend improved pathways around care givers and hospitals for an optimal patient outcome.

Streamlining Operations

Daily operations can be streamlined with AI, from R&D and manufacturing to quality controls and regulatory compliance. AI can also assist and improve sales, connecting the right sales approach, e.g., by recommending the next-best actions of a pharmaceutical representative, to specific doctors and medical personnel.

Medical Insights

AI can improve the data mining process, providing new insights on disease indicators and health condition, to assist medical professionals in improving diagnostic tests, assessing onset risk, and predicting disease progression, as well as to design effective treatments or recommend interventions tailored to stratified groups or even single patients.

Putting Data at the Center of Innovation

But how can organizations use data, AI, and other intelligent solutions to achieve their innovation questions? This requires a step-by-step approach.