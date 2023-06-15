Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Ocean
Contact

Innovating and digitalizing the ocean value chain

The blue economy encompasses four economic sectors related to oceans, seas and coasts: blue food sector (aquaculture); blue transportation (shipping); blue energy (offshore renewable energy and ecosystem impact monitoring); and blue carbon (carbon sequestration).

Insights from the ocean can be leveraged across the blue economy to benefit the ocean and improve businesses. Long-term, we want to build a holistic ocean platform, leveraging data from a multitude of ocean industries enabling organizations to make the right decision at the right time throughout their value chain.

Cognizant and Tidal
in blue food collaboration 

 We will enable businesses to connect data and gather insights to make decisions that improve efficiency throughout the entire value chain. 

Ocean_Video_1600x800.png

Offerings

Mapping the blue economy

Tidal has developed a digital technology solution that uses innovations in underwater perception, machine learning, AI and automation to gather and analyze data. Cognizant works with Tidal to incorporate these technologies into the value chains of ocean-based businesses as part of their sustainability-driven digitization offerings. By using the data collected from the system, business are offered valuable information to help them make more intelligent decisions, build more resiliency into their operations, and run more efficiently in a strict regulatory environment.

Enhance transparency and decision making throughout the
digital chain within aquaculture 

We can help our customers achieve sustainable and economic growth by:

- decarbonizing and reducing environmental pollution throughout the value chain  

- increasing production through reduction of mortality and improving fish health and welfare 

- expanding growth opportunities by connecting the demand side with the supply side using forecasting and predictability for both sides 

Zooming in on the energy sector and a path towards a carbon neutral future

Three areas within which we are building market insight and product exploration:

- New power plants. Global climate goals require faster and less ecologically harmful offshore power plant development.   

- Existing power plants. Maximizing the capacity and improving efficiency of existing infrastructure.

- Electrical grid. New variables (e.g. weather dependencies) complicate balancing grids.

Evolving from single solutions to orchestrating transparency in supply chains 

Holistic data strategies bring a new level of transparency to complex networks, unlocking system-level orchestration to:

- reduce fuel consumption

- increase fleet utilization

- track emissions at scale

- understand supply chain ripple effects 

Latest thinking

ARTICLE

New tech collaboration creates innovative business opportunities for the fishing industry

Cognizant and Tidal have joined forces in a strategic collaboration to deliver game changing technology within the fishing industry.

Learn more
New tech partnership creates innovative business opportunities for the fishing industry

ARTICLE

General fish health and fin fish lice identification and solutioning

Real time information about salmon lice and general fish health with the latest technology enables farmers to make better decisions and prevent outbreaks of diseases. 

Learn more
future of us generic image

ARTICLE

Accurate biomass estimation and optimization revolutionizes the fish farming industry

Successful pilot project identified key areas where fish farmers can leverage data from an underwater camera system and machine perception tools.

Learn more
fish farming
Bringing new technology to the ocean

How new tech empowers fish farmers to scale operations sustainably.

Learn more
engineer checking machine

Contact

Find out how we can help by emailing us.