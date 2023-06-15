Innovating and digitalizing the ocean value chain

The blue economy encompasses four economic sectors related to oceans, seas and coasts: blue food sector (aquaculture); blue transportation (shipping); blue energy (offshore renewable energy and ecosystem impact monitoring); and blue carbon (carbon sequestration).

Insights from the ocean can be leveraged across the blue economy to benefit the ocean and improve businesses. Long-term, we want to build a holistic ocean platform, leveraging data from a multitude of ocean industries enabling organizations to make the right decision at the right time throughout their value chain.

