As the complexity of the ESG regulatory landscape increases, it gets more critical for financial institutions to analyze ESG information and monitor their portfolio’s exposure to risks before making investment decisions. An ESG dashboard can help you turn ESG data into actionable insights.

What does ESG integration within a financial institution look like? It’s about a systematic inclusion of ESG factors in investment analysis and decisions, where ESG factors and traditional financial factors are identified and assessed to form a smart decision.

This is easier said than done though. One of the major challenges financial institutions tell us about is the pressure to improve and enhance data availability, reliability and accuracy. Siloed data initiatives, as well as an inconsistent formats of incoming ESG data across the organization, make it hard to draw any conclusions from existing data in a reliable manner.

Our ESG Data Offering helps overcome the issues above. It enables streamlined ingestion and quality assurance of ESG data and enables visualization through ESG dashboards for enterprise-wide monitoring of ESG performance and optimization of the ESG analysis. Tech agnostic and highly customizable, the dashboard provides information on a variety of a company’s environmental, social and governance metrics. The user-friendly interface can be adapted to different roles within the company and also integrates supplier data, providing you with the insights needed to make informed decisions.

If you’d like to learn more, please read about our sustainability services and also visit our banking section.

Watch this demo to see the benefits of our ESG dashboard: