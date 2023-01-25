Every year, Top Employers Institute surveys eligible organizations and completes an in-depth evaluation process that looks at people practices. Organizations are surveyed based on a range of parameters such as onboarding, work environment, learning and engagement. Submissions are validated and scored, and if successful, the organization will be recognized as an employer of choice.
The certification for 2023 is covering Cognizant in Sweden, Norway, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands and Spain. Cognizant rated highly for its clearly defined, well-managed programs in ensuring its employees have a clear vision of where they are going as a company via their business and people strategies and strong leadership capabilities.
Cognizant in Sweden and Norway had an overall score of 90,75% as compared to the benchmark score 85%, and particularly excelled in these categories:
