Cognizant in Sweden and Norway had an overall score of 90,75% as compared to the benchmark score 85%, and particularly excelled in these categories:

97,07% Steer (Business strategy, people strategy and leadership)

93,63% Develop (Performance, career and learning)

92,67% Unite (Values, ethics & integrity, sustainability, diversity & inclusion)

To learn more, please visit our career section and our talent section.