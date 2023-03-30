Cognizant has extended its relationship with global engineering company Aker Solutions to modernize and simplify its entire IT infrastructure, including its business technology network and application maintenance and development. The extended relationship will enhance Aker Solutions' productivity and business scalability while decreasing its IT operating costs. Cognizant's DevOps approach will allow the company to provide agile support and reduced delivery times for new projects, such as oil field developments or wind turbines.

As part of the five-year agreement, Cognizant will provide digital solutions and services, including the design, development, and deployment of mobile applications. Digital technologies, including AI, data analytics, and IoT will allow Aker Solutions' clients to improve predictive maintenance of their supported assets and increase their employee productivity on-site through the use of mobile applications. This contract also includes a five-year renewal of our Finance and HR service delivery while supporting the modernization of applications and journey to the cloud. This will give Aker Solutions new functionality, better productivity and improved employee experience as well as faster and better reporting and decision-making capabilities based on fast and agile access to data.



"We see a growing demand for energy production, and our customers demand products and services that help reduce environmental footprint," said Joar Handeland, CIO, Aker Solutions. "Simultaneously, there is a strong drive for reducing the costs for new products, services, and technologies, making them attractive for more projects. We aim to solve these challenges by collaborating more effectively across the value chain and enabling new solutions. For this, we need a trusted partner who understands our business, and Cognizant's recent investment in digital technologies has given us confidence they can deliver the competitive edge we need to help our clients thrive during these turbulent times."

Cognizant will also support the transformation and manage Aker Solutions' SAP enterprise system to streamline its business processes and improve operational efficiency, user experience, and employee engagement.





"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Aker Solutions to help the company increase its productivity and transition to renewable energy as it gets ready to undertake profound change," said Anne-Sofie Risåsen, Head of Nordics, Cognizant. "Our extensive investment in digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analysis, better positions Cognizant to be the best technology partner to help Aker Solutions solve its core and emerging business challenges."

Here you can read (paywall) the interview with Anne-Sofie in Finansavisen



The engagement builds on Cognizant's long-standing relationship with Aker Solutions. Since 2016, Cognizant has been the exclusive provider of digital systems, technology and operations services for Aker Solutions. Among other things, Cognizant helps re-engineer Aker Solution's invoicing process to transform it into a touchless end-to-end practice.

