Balancing increased demand with sustainable production
Using data to make better decisions faster
Imagine if fish could tell us exactly what they need to maximize health and growth. Or feed formulas could be optimized based actual farm data. All in real time.
At Cognizant Ocean, we can help you collect and analyze the data needed to increase sustainability, reduce carbon emissions, unlock new opportunities and increase the overall health and yield of fish stocks.
Bringing innovation to the surface
We work with our clients and partners to co-create empowering solutions that help organizations transition from an “as-is/to-be” mindset to an evolutionary model of continuous intervention, improvement and impact.
Tidal and Cognizant—dedicated to sea-change
Tidal began as an Alphabet Moonshot Factory project to enhance our understanding of ocean health and the impact of climate change by helping organizations gain unprecedented visibility into the intricate aquatic relationships and ecosystems they rely on.
At Cognizant, we’re helping integrate these technologies into the enterprises that drive the Blue Economy forward, linking data and insights from across their organizations to improve efficiency and sustainability.
Advocating for change on a global scale
Achieving sustainable growth in the aquaculture industry means gathering input from a variety of stakeholders—individuals, companies, farms, animals and the environment.
That’s why Cognizant Ocean examines not only the physical aspects of production, like fish pens and animal welfare, but also the broader business ecosystem—regulators, feed producers, hatcheries, processors, retailers and more
By understanding these roles and interactions, we help our clients navigate complexity and make a meaningful, measurable difference in the long-term health and welfare of global ecosystems, local communities and the future of their business.
About Cognizant Ocean
Dedicated to revolutionizing the blue economy, we prioritize innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and balanced policies to merge economic growth with environmental stewardship.
With a united dedication to preserving our oceans, we strive for a world where marine ecosystems thrive, fostering sustainable livlihoods and safeguarding our planet's most precious resources for future generations.
