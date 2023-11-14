Blue transport

Maritime shipping is a crucial part of the supply chain, enabling 80% of total trade volume in physical goods worldwide. Due to the size and scale of these operations, vessels like container ships and tankers also account for 3% of global CO2 emissions.

While many carriers are investing in low-carbon fuels and energy-efficient vessels, the large-scale impact of these initiatives is years away. To achieve significant reductions on a larger scale—both short and long-term—the industry needs the right technology and partnerships to increase efficiency, sustainability, utilization and interoperability across the entire shipping value chain.



And that’s where Cognizant® can help.

