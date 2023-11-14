Blue transport
THE CHALLENGE
Slow, costly decarbonization is a risk to long-term viability
25%
of the global fleet won’t meet minimum Carbon Intensity Ratings within 10 years
39%
CO2 yoy increase at the Port of L.A. due to congestion in 2021
$1 M
cost increase (per vessel, per year) to comply with EU emission trading protocols
THE SOLUTION
Insights that make a real impact—in real time
Our solution allows modern shipping companies an unprecedented level of insight and analysis across the entire shipping value chain. Together, we can help predict bottlenecks, identify low-performing nodes, assess future risk and more—all from one easy-to-use dashboard.
OUR APPROACH
Bringing innovation to the surface
We work with our clients and partners to co-create empowering solutions that help organizations transition from an “as-is/to-be” mindset to an evolutionary model of continuous intervention, improvement and impact.
ADVOCATING FOR CHANGE
Addressing systemic problems with system-level solutions
By combining advanced data models with AI simulations, Cognizant is bringing unprecedented decision-making intelligence to the global shipping industry. We’re empowering the shift from manual monitoring and single-point solutions to holistic orchestration.
Equipped with incident propensity models, mitigation strategies and corresponding impact simulations, organizations can unlock new value and realize significant emission reductions—on a global scale.
