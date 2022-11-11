About Cognizant

Skip to main content Skip to footer
At Cognizant, we give organizations the insights to anticipate what customers want and act instantly to deliver on those demands. So they can achieve the goal of every modern business: staying one step ahead of a fast-changing world. We also help clients harness digital to address their daily needs and keep their businesses relevant. As the partner they turn to execute on their digital priorities, we focus on IoT, AI, software engineering and cloud—the technologies that are changing the nature of business.

Jeanie Wong

Head of Greater China

Tony Pan

Head of China

Mukul Chaba

Delivery Head, China

355,300

Employees worldwide

$19.4B

Total revenue

#194

2022 Fortune 500 ranking

Over the past 25 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.

29 of the top 30 global pharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

7 of the top 10 internet companies

23 of the top 25 healthcare plans

We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.

Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

Move beyond just running your business by turning it into one that sees the next best action, and then acts as if on intuition—in the moments that matter.

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional outcomes.

We help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep our clients constantly aware and responsive.

Our social purpose weaves environmental and social considerations into every element of our business model.

Every day, all around the world, our people engineer impact―with their clients, communities, colleagues and in their own lives.

We respect everyone’s unique voice and background because we know that diversity helps us thrive, and we benefit from having everyone at the table.

Cui Xuefei, Team Manager - Cognizant Digital Operations

“Cognizant provides many learning opportunities for my personal growth throughout my career. I have been able to improve my domain knowledge and management skills. I am also empowered to make decisions in a highly collaborative environment and help my team members achieve the best solution for my clients.”

Gavin Liu, Program Manager

“I enjoy working in Cognizant for the past 7 years, the company culture and collaborative environment allows me to learn from my peers and provide opportunities for me to improve my knowledge and communications skills. With the continuous support from my leaders, I am often encouraged to challenge myself to help my clients with solve their problems. ”

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

