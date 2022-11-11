About Cognizant

Cognizant China

At Cognizant, we give organizations the insights to anticipate what customers want and act instantly to deliver on those demands. So they can achieve the goal of every modern business: staying one step ahead of a fast-changing world. We also help clients harness digital to address their daily needs and keep their businesses relevant. As the partner they turn to execute on their digital priorities, we focus on IoT, AI, software engineering and cloud—the technologies that are changing the nature of business.