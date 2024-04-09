The IT sourcing relationships held by more than 450 top IT spending organizations participating in the Nordics.



In total, 35 IT service providers and 11 cloud providers have been evaluated and ranked based on the opinion of their clients.

It’s satisfying to see that our continuous dedication to engineering our clients’ businesses makes its mark on the results. Over the past three years, we have steadily improved our customer satisfaction: from 71 percent in 2021, 76 percent in 2022, 77 percent in 2023 to 78% in 2024. In comparison, the study shows that the average general satisfaction with the providers evaluated in Norway has dropped to 70 percent.

The survey highlights also include:

· No. 1 for large contracts in the Nordics. Based on contracts with an annual contract value of >5 million Euros, Cognizant is named the leader in the Nordics.

· Nordic no. 1 within Banking and Financial Services when it comes to general satisfaction with service providers.

· No. 3 in Norway on the list of general satisfaction with service providers.

· Top 3 in the Nordics for Cloud & infrastructure and workplace Services

Areas that drive future investments

The study also reveals the drivers behind client investments, where the top priority for CIOs is increasing security, resilience, and cyber defense (63 percent). The second top investment area is automation (57 percent) as organizations look to lower costs, while migrating core business applications to the cloud is ranked third (52 percent), all up from last year.

We will continue to deliver value through deep industry expertise and local presence combined with the muscles of a global workforce. There are still areas of improvement, and we are continuously working on improving our services in close collaboration with the clients.

Read more about the findings from The 2024 Nordic IT Sourcing Study.