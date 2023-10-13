Metaphor

Metaphor is the first figure of speech that comes to most people’s minds. It replaces one word or expression with another, to make it more understandable, interesting, or memorable. It relies on comparison and similarity. For example, Virginia Woolf calls the human mind “the most capricious of insects”; referring to something abstract by comparing it to something visible.

But metaphor isn’t only a writer’s tool. Jargon of the street, office, news media, sport, or even product development, includes metaphors too:

“Funnel flow” relates to the gradual decrease of users within various steps in the sales flow, by comparing it to how the physical funnel narrows.

“Bottleneck” in a bottle restricts the flow of liquid, but used metaphorically, implies that the capacity of a specific resource or person becomes a limiting factor.

“Safety net” is a mechanism that, for example, prevents users from falling into endless circle of misunderstanding with the chatbot, by pointing them to the live chat or the contact page.

“Sanity check” refers to the quick functionality test of a production page after a feature release.

“Shifting left” means moving activities or processes earlier in the development lifecycle. We elaborated on this subject in this accessibility-related article.

“Framing the collaboration” refers to clarifying the boundaries in which the collaboration will be happening, which we elaborated on in this process-related article.

“Cognitive load” is the amount of mental effort required to complete a task, which metaphorically refers to physical load. We spoke about cognitive load in this UX-related article.



Metonymy

Metaphor has a less-known, but equally widely-used sibling, called metonymy. They are both used to make content either more memorable or easier to understand. But it is important to grasp the difference, because different mental processes drive them.

Metonymy doesn’t compare to anything else but replaces the word with something from its own context. For example, the tool with the tool’s purpose, part with the whole, verb with the corresponding noun, and so on:

“First flute” or “second clarinet” refers to players in an orchestra by the names of their instruments.

“White collar” or “blue collar” refers to types of occupation by usual clothing.

“Passing the feature to development” or “evaluating it with the business” refers to company departments by their activities.

“The standpoint of the White House" or “conflict with Paris” refers to government by the place where it resides.

"Illustrator’s brushstroke" refers to the illustrator’s specific style.

“Systems thinking” refers to a specific way of thinking by its target, which we elaborated on in this design-related article.

The “ins and outs”, “dos and don'ts”, and other forced variations of invariable words.

"To-do”, “must-have”, “nice-to-have", and other examples of sentence contractions.



Similarity and contiguity disorder: Issues with metaphor or metonymy

Metaphor and metonymy aren’t just two figures of speech. They are fundaments of two different ways of perceiving the world. Linguist Roman Jakobson wrote an influential essay in 1956, in which he researched two types of aphasia, reflecting on the lack of understanding of either metaphor or metonymy.