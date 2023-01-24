The nationwide coronavirus lockdown in India on 24 March, limited movement of the entire 1.3 billion population. To the PostNord-Cognizant partnership, the pandemics turned out to be the ultimate stress test. Watch this video to learn more.

The Nordic postal service company PostNord provides a wide range of communication and logistics solutions for consumers and businesses. Some of its finance processes are outsourced to Cognizant and delivered from India.

As the lockdown started, and work from home was the only option to the employees in India, PostNord and Cognizant hooked arms to secure employee safety as well as business continuity. The result? Despite the difficult circumstances, there were no drop in quality or delivery – and even the quarterly financial reporting were delivered on time.

Learn more about the partnership in this video with Kaj Nyman, Head of Shared Service Center at PostNord, Hans Hasselgren, Head of Digital Operations, Cognizant Nordics, and Kuldeep Tahim, Engagement Manager for PostNord, Cognizant.