Cepheo, who are the leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365-based solutions in the Nordics, will provide local and technological expertise. While Cognizant, one of the leading global professional service companies, will offer deep knowledge of the Microsoft full-stack platform, testing, integrations, global 7/24/365, and long-term year on year professional delivery capabilities, amongst other services.

The energy and utilities industry is undergoing a major transformation driven by the need to achieve sustainability, efficiency, customer satisfaction and digital modernisation. This has created many technical opportunities and challenges, including network development, operational optimization, customer service innovation, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity.

The alliance has therefore been formed with a holistic and industrial approach in mind to digitally transform the sector and help combat the many opportunities and challenges the industry face. Together, the two companies will provide a comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions and services specifically tailored to the industry including cloud-based data structures, data analytics, AI and automation to enhance efficiency, modernize operating models and improve customer service.

The alliance also hopes to foster closer collaboration across the Nordic energy and utilities industry by driving innovation and knowledge sharing. Longer term, the alliance foresees opportunities that will expand their common value proposition into other industries.

“We are excited to announce this strategic alliance with Cognizant, which will create a unique value for our customers in the energy and utility sector. Together, we will be able to offer more complete and integrated solutions, tailored to the specific needs and challenges of each customer. We believe that this alliance will be a game-changer for the sector, as it will accelerate the digital transformation journey and deliver tangible business outcomes,” said Erik Bredo Larsen, Managing Director of Cepheo Norway.

“Cognizant is delighted to join forces with Cepheo to create a powerful digital business partner for the energy and utility sector in the Nordic region. We bring to the table our deep domain expertise, global delivery capabilities, and industry-leading digital platforms and solutions. We look forward to working with our alliance partner and our customers to co-create and co-innovate solutions that will enable the sector to thrive in the digital era,” said Knut Inge Buset, Country Head of Norway at Cognizant.

“Microsoft welcomes this strategic alliance between Cepheo and Cognizant. We share a common vision to enable the sector to achieve its digital transformation goals, while ensuring security, compliance, and sustainability. We are confident that this alliance will create new opportunities and value for the sector, as well as for the society and the environment,” said Henrik Jacobs, COO ERP Area Western Europe, Microsoft.