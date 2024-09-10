As a well-established global player, Belcan supplies design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering services to the aerospace, defense, space, marine, government services, automotive, and industrial markets. The acquisition builds upon Cognizant’s leadership in the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital engineering practice areas. Belcan will continue to operate under the Belcan name as an operating unit of Cognizant.

“Our current Nordic-based clients across the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and high-tech sectors will now benefit from Belcan’s comprehensive engineering skills,” says Mardin Crisby at Cognizant. “At the same time, Belcan’s clients will have immediate access to Cognizant’s advanced AI, cloud and data technologies as well as our global delivery talent pool.”

Proven customer track record

Be it jet engines, airframes, avionics, heavy vehicles, automobiles, or cybersecurity – Belcan takes a performance-driven, partnering approach to provide value-added solutions with speed and scalability. Belcan’s previous projects include, among other things, examples like:

