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Cognizant Blog

In an era where technology is rapidly reshaping the way we live, work, and create, there is something uniquely powerful about experiences that reconnect us with our cultural roots while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of innovation. At Cognizant, we explored exactly that intersection with Masters of Transformation—an immersive art experience developed in our Amsterdam Digital Studio.

This initiative blends iconic Dutch masterpieces from the Rijksmuseum with modern artificial intelligence, demonstrating how emerging technologies can deepen emotional connection, elevate storytelling, and reimagine how we engage with culture.

Reimagining Art Through an Immersive Lens

At the heart of Masters of Transformation are eight renowned works curated from the Rijksmuseum, each selected for its historical significance and artistic richness. But instead of presenting these paintings through traditional displays, the team crafted a multisensory environment where technology supports and amplifies the art.

Visitors enter a space where:

  • Dynamic projections surround them with high‑resolution imagery of the paintings.

  • Contextual storytelling offers rich insights into the history, symbolism, and craftsmanship behind each masterpiece.

  • AI‑generated music adapts to each artwork’s tone, mood, and era—creating a deeply atmospheric and emotionally resonant journey.
     

As visitors move through the space, the AI responds, subtly altering the musical score to reflect their presence.  The AI responds with music that fits the paintings mood. 

One moment especially stands out: when a visitor pauses before Rembrandt’s The Night Watch, the AI introduces delicate, suspenseful harmonies that amplify the painting’s dramatic tension. It’s a powerful reminder that with thoughtful integration, technology doesn’t overshadow art—it elevates it.

Crafting the Experience: Where Creativity Meets Technology

Masters of Transformation was brought to life by a multidisciplinary Cognizant team whose combined expertise allowed the exhibition to transcend the traditional boundaries of art and design:

  • Art history and experience design guided the curation and storytelling.

  • Immersive room and projection technologies created the interactive environment.

  • Generative AI models composed adaptive music scores unique to each painting.

  • Creative technologists and designers shaped the user journey, ensuring every detail served the narrative and emotional impact.
     

The result is an experience that captures the imagination—showing how history and innovation can complement one another in unexpected ways.

Beyond the Exhibition: Exploring the Cognizant Gen AI Lab

Just steps from the immersive room is another hub of creativity and experimentation: Cognizant’s Gen AI Lab in Amsterdam. This is where we design, test, and demonstrate our latest generative AI solutions.

The Gen AI Lab brings together clients, experts, and multidisciplinary teams in a collaborative environment built for rapid learning and innovation. Here we host short, high‑intensity workshops designed to:

  • spark new ideas,

  • promote responsible and effective gen AI practices,

  • identify high‑impact AI opportunities, and

  • accelerate the development of future‑proof AI solutions and prototypes.
     

Where Masters of Transformation inspires imagination, the Gen AI Lab turns imagination into action.

Experience It Yourself

Masters of Transformation is more than an art experience—it’s a vision of what’s possible when heritage, creativity, and AI converge. By engaging multiple senses and inviting viewers into a story that evolves with them, it showcases how technology can enrich human connection instead of replacing it.

If you’re visiting the Amsterdam Digital Studio, we invite you to step inside this immersive world yourself. Discover how new technologies can transform the way we experience culture, and explore how our Gen AI Lab can help you unlock the next wave of innovation within your organization.

Curious to explore the future? Come visit the Cognizant Digital Studio and Gen AI Lab in Amsterdam and experience it firsthand. Gen AI Lab in Amsterdam | Cognizant

 

Hayo Rubingh

Director - Lead Digital Studio Amsterdam, Cognizant

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