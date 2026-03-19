In an era where technology is rapidly reshaping the way we live, work, and create, there is something uniquely powerful about experiences that reconnect us with our cultural roots while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of innovation. At Cognizant, we explored exactly that intersection with Masters of Transformation—an immersive art experience developed in our Amsterdam Digital Studio.

This initiative blends iconic Dutch masterpieces from the Rijksmuseum with modern artificial intelligence, demonstrating how emerging technologies can deepen emotional connection, elevate storytelling, and reimagine how we engage with culture.

Reimagining Art Through an Immersive Lens

At the heart of Masters of Transformation are eight renowned works curated from the Rijksmuseum, each selected for its historical significance and artistic richness. But instead of presenting these paintings through traditional displays, the team crafted a multisensory environment where technology supports and amplifies the art.

Visitors enter a space where:

Dynamic projections surround them with high‑resolution imagery of the paintings.





surround them with high‑resolution imagery of the paintings. Contextual storytelling offers rich insights into the history, symbolism, and craftsmanship behind each masterpiece.





offers rich insights into the history, symbolism, and craftsmanship behind each masterpiece. AI‑generated music adapts to each artwork’s tone, mood, and era—creating a deeply atmospheric and emotionally resonant journey.



As visitors move through the space, the AI responds, subtly altering the musical score to reflect their presence. The AI responds with music that fits the paintings mood.

One moment especially stands out: when a visitor pauses before Rembrandt’s The Night Watch, the AI introduces delicate, suspenseful harmonies that amplify the painting’s dramatic tension. It’s a powerful reminder that with thoughtful integration, technology doesn’t overshadow art—it elevates it.

Crafting the Experience: Where Creativity Meets Technology

Masters of Transformation was brought to life by a multidisciplinary Cognizant team whose combined expertise allowed the exhibition to transcend the traditional boundaries of art and design:

Art history and experience design guided the curation and storytelling.





guided the curation and storytelling. Immersive room and projection technologies created the interactive environment.





created the interactive environment. Generative AI models composed adaptive music scores unique to each painting.





composed adaptive music scores unique to each painting. Creative technologists and designers shaped the user journey, ensuring every detail served the narrative and emotional impact.



The result is an experience that captures the imagination—showing how history and innovation can complement one another in unexpected ways.