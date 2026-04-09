

Figure 1: A horizontal infographic shows three icons (left to right): an abstract human‑shaped outline representing distortion of psychology; a grid of filled and unfilled dots representing distortion of representation; and a dartboard with scattered, off‑target points representing distortion of confidence.



1) Distortion of Psychology

Highly believable synthetic emotions not connected to lived human experience.

Hollow empathy refers to a simulation that appears highly emotionally conscious and can identify human fears and motivations. All, while overlooking the situational reasons that actually drive the behavior. The story of the synthetic simulation output can sound human-like but psychologically limited because it lacks the contextual basis for how and why this emotion arose.

2) Distortion of Representation

Failing to cover various consumer segments.

Distortion of representation occurs when synthetic personas tend to reflect the most likely patterns. This situation occurs when the system is designed without deliberate model input, including a variety of target consumer data. As a result, these tests can under-represent edge cases, minority experiences, and disturbing facts, the very material that traditional research reveals to avoid strategic blind spots.

3) Distortion of Confidence

Highly confident outputs that do not have traceability or evidence to back up the claim.

In LLM models, one of the most dangerous issues in their outputs is the production of overly confident claims that lack supporting evidence. The issue with these models is that they optimize for a convincing answer rather than for epistemic modesty or truth. As a result, teams resort to persuasive arguments to justify decisions they already intend to make, rather than finding new knowledge of consumers' perspectives, experiences, and feelings.

When to use AI-generated synthetic simulations and when not to use them, and why?

It depends on whether the decision can be reversed and the project's stakes.

To understand the concept of synthetic persona simulation, we shall consider a practical analogy: a flight simulator. Pilots rehearse rare, high-risk scenarios in regulated settings rather than while flying with real passengers. They are testing potential scenarios that could occur in real-world settings within simulated environments. Based on their experiences during the simulated flights, they adapt their actions and learn from their failures. So that real human passengers can have safer flights. The simulation environment is for informational purposes only. Synthetic simulations can serve a similar purpose. When conducted well and with awareness of their limitations, these tests serve as early warning systems and guide businesses.

The best place to start experimenting is when the stakes are low and the decisions are reversible. Some example experimenting topics could be iterating on marketing messaging, consumer onboarding flows, feature positioning, early concept screening, and internal strategy options. These areas where errors are inexpensive and course correction would be relatively easy.

The second-best use case is when the stakes are high, the project is under significant pressure, and actions could be reversible. These scenarios would be great for creating, exploring, and experimenting with the simulation tools to generate a variety of ideas and feedback, enabling faster progress with more diverse options. That could help surface testing assumptions while confirming that the final material is treated as understanding or counsel rather than as decision criteria.

When the stakes are low, but reversibility is also low, AI simulators can be used only for exploratory purposes, such as major product or marketing changes. One helpful approach is to use simulators to generate hypotheses and identify where to focus user research. The commission then targeted human research to confirm and authenticate its findings.

The least recommended scenario for using simulations is high-stakes, low-reversibility situations. It is essential not to allow synthetic outputs to influence decisions related to employment, eligibility, safety, healthcare, credit, or similar areas that could harm people. At most, only recommended to use the simulations to red-team assumptions, instead of just last actions or decision support material.

In short, as the project's stakes rise and the reversibility of outcomes declines, governance and real-user validation must assume the lead.