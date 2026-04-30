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Cognizant Blog
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The leasing sector is entering a period of profound change. EU decarbonization goals, circular economy mandates, social leasing programs and tightening regulatory frameworks are reshaping the competitive landscape and exposing the limits of legacy origination systems.

Legacy lease origination systems were never designed for this. They struggle with multi-partner ecosystems, real-time data demands and the speed of regulatory change. A next-generation LOS isn't just a technology upgrade, it's a strategic enabler.

In this whitepaper, Cognizant's experts outline the six architectural principles of a modern LOS — from omnichannel origination and hyper-personalization to AI/ML decisioning and IoT-powered data assets — and present a five-step strategic roadmap for execution.

Whether you're managing electric fleet transitions, preparing for Digital Product Passport requirements or seeking to reduce cost-to-serve through straight-through processing, this paper gives you the blueprint.

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Meet our experts

Dr Amitava Ghosh

Consulting Principal, Cognizant

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Consulting Leader with a decade of consulting experience serving BFSI customers and ETRM customers primarily across investment banking, wealth, customer handling segments.

Amitava has executed projects across Bulgaria, Middle East, Benelux, India and Singapore. Amitava is certified as a SAFe 6 Program Consultant. Amitava holds a doctorate in application of heuristic models in investment portfolio management. 

Amitava can be reached at amitava.ghosh2@cognizant.com

Nicolas Benko

Senior Consulting Manager, Cognizant

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Nicolas Benko is a Senior Consulting Manager within Cognizant’s Banking and Financial Services practice.

He advises European financial institutions on large‑scale transformation programs with a focus on data management, and digital operating model and systems modernization.

Nicolas has executed projects across Australia, Indonesia, Benelux, Singapore and Malaysia.

Nicolas brings extensive experience leading high‑impact delivery teams, driving regulatory change and shaping next‑generation architectures.

Nicolas can be reached at nicolas.benko@cognizant.com

Anshuman Choudhary

Senior Partner – Consulting, Cognizant

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Anshuman has diverse experience in financial services sector over the last 25+ years.

He has strong subject matter expertise in risk management, capital markets and wealth management.

Previously, as a Partner in Deloitte his role was to evangelize technology driven transformation of the CRO operating model. He has been led projects in TOM design, core banking transformation, data governance & data architecture transformation for CROs and CFOs.

He has executed projects across multiple geos including NA, UK, Benelux, Nordics, India and Singapore.

His current focus is to build capability across Lending, Risk and Finance technologies in the financial services sector in Northern Europe for Cognizant.

Anshuman can be reached at anshuman.choudhary@cognizant.com 

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