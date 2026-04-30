Anshuman has diverse experience in financial services sector over the last 25+ years.

He has strong subject matter expertise in risk management, capital markets and wealth management.

Previously, as a Partner in Deloitte his role was to evangelize technology driven transformation of the CRO operating model. He has been led projects in TOM design, core banking transformation, data governance & data architecture transformation for CROs and CFOs.

He has executed projects across multiple geos including NA, UK, Benelux, Nordics, India and Singapore.

His current focus is to build capability across Lending, Risk and Finance technologies in the financial services sector in Northern Europe for Cognizant.

Anshuman can be reached at anshuman.choudhary@cognizant.com