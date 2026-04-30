The leasing sector is entering a period of profound change. EU decarbonization goals, circular economy mandates, social leasing programs and tightening regulatory frameworks are reshaping the competitive landscape and exposing the limits of legacy origination systems.
Legacy lease origination systems were never designed for this. They struggle with multi-partner ecosystems, real-time data demands and the speed of regulatory change. A next-generation LOS isn't just a technology upgrade, it's a strategic enabler.
In this whitepaper, Cognizant's experts outline the six architectural principles of a modern LOS — from omnichannel origination and hyper-personalization to AI/ML decisioning and IoT-powered data assets — and present a five-step strategic roadmap for execution.
Whether you're managing electric fleet transitions, preparing for Digital Product Passport requirements or seeking to reduce cost-to-serve through straight-through processing, this paper gives you the blueprint.