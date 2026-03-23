How AI can elevate self directed investing

Self-directed investing has opened the markets to retail investors, but without guidance, many struggle to stay engaged and make optimal decisions. Studies show that the average individual investor underperforms the market due to behavioural mistakes. Effective coaching can add up returns per year. That’s where agentic AI comes in.

These advanced digital assistants can transform self-investment platforms by acting as always-on coaches. By enhancing investor engagement, they can enable better outcomes for individuals and increase assets and loyalty for financial institutions. It’s a win-win and a strategic imperative.

Why engagement matters

Engagement is more than logging in. It’s about how often and how meaningfully users interact with their investment portfolios, checking performance, using tools, staying educated, and making informed decisions. Engaged investors are more likely to stick to their plans, avoid panic selling, and stay loyal to the platform.

For financial institutions, engagement translates into higher retention, increased assets under management (AuM), and more fee-based income. It’s not just about offering a trading utility, it’s about becoming a trusted partner in the customer’s financial journey.

The pitfalls of Do-It-Yourself investing

Despite nice interfaces and low fees, most self-directed investors face challenges:

Information overload : Too many choices and too little guidance can overwhelm users, especially beginners.





: Too many choices and too little guidance can overwhelm users, especially beginners. Emotional trading : Investors often buy high and sell low, driven by fear and greed.





: Investors often buy high and sell low, driven by fear and greed. Lack of expertise : Without time or training, many rely on superficial information or social media buzz.





: Without time or training, many rely on superficial information or social media buzz. Overtrading : Frequent trades can rack up hidden costs, eroding returns.





: Frequent trades can rack up hidden costs, eroding returns. No guardrails: Execution-only platforms offer little support, leaving users vulnerable to mistakes.



These frictions create a performance gap and may hamper investor engagement, most likely leading to further deviation from their original intent. With the right tools, this gap can be closed.

Agentic AI can smoothen friction and enhance engagement

Digital agents or agent networks leverage large or small language models to deliver plain, clear, personalized, and compliant interactions. Tightly balancing between providing insights and educating the investor, whilst staying away from providing advise which comes with specific regulatory requirements.

How agentic AI can help:

1. Real-time emotional guardrails

When markets dip, AI assistants can offer calming context: ‘Markets are down 3% today. Historically, such declines often recover within weeks.’ This reassurance helps prevent panic selling and keeps users focused on long-term goals.

2. On-demand insights

AI agents can explain complex financial concepts in plain language. Ask, ‘Is Stock B a good investment?’ and get a response like: ‘B’s revenue rose 5% in Q4, but earnings fell due to higher costs. Its P/E ratio is above the industry average, suggesting it may be overvalued.’

3. Personalized nudges

AI agents can monitor portfolios and send timely prompts: ‘Your stock allocation is 6% above your target. Rebalance?’ or ‘You have €5,000 uninvested, consider putting it to work.’ These nudges help users stay engaged and keep them on track more likely.

4. Discouraging costly behaviour

If a user tries to chase a stock after it already surged, the AI might respond: ‘This stock surged 50% recently. Be cautious, such moves often reverse quickly.’ These interventions might reduce the tendency to buy at the high. Similar suggestions might also help to reduce overtrading and its associated costs. Or help select less costly options based on pricing analysis.

5. Proactive portfolio check-ups

AI can flag concentration risks, e.g. ‘60% of your portfolio is in tech stocks’ and suggest diversification. It can also track progress toward goals and recommend adjustments to stay on course, if the platform provides features to define goals.

A strategic opportunity

Agentic AI democratizes access to more personalized guidance, once reserved for high-net-worth clients. It can turn execution-only platforms into high-touch experiences, elevating satisfaction and loyalty, while remaining compliant.

Conclusion: engagement is the new Alpha

Self-directed investing doesn’t have to mean doing it alone. With AI-powered support, platforms can empower users, enable improved outcomes due to better informed decisions, and hence contribute to lasting client relationships.

At Cognizant, as AI builders, we are keen to help financial institutions integrate AI agents into platforms and workflows to transform customer experiences responsibly. Let’s build the future of investing together.



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