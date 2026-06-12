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Cognizant Blog

Europe stands at a pivotal moment in reshaping how household savings are mobilized into productive investments. Under the European Commission’s newly launched Savings and Investment Union (SIU), a central objective is to bridge the long‑standing gap between Europe’s high savings rates and its comparatively low retail participation in capital markets.

One of the most promising instruments to achieve this ambition is the Savings and Investment Account (SIA) - a simple, tax‑efficient gateway for citizens to participate in Europe’s growth story.

This article takes a deep dive into what SIAs are, why they matter, and how they could fundamentally reshape retail wealth creation across the EU.

What Is a Savings and Investment Account (SIA)?

A Savings and Investment Account (SIA) is a tax‑advantaged investment wrapper designed to complement traditional savings accounts. It allows individuals to invest in capital market instruments—such as shares, bonds, ETFs, UCITS funds and long‑term investment products—under simplified tax rules and with minimal administrative burden.

The European Commission’s 2025 Recommendation defines SIAs as:

  • Easy to open and operate, including digital onboarding

  • Flexible, allowing regular contributions and withdrawals

  • Tax‑efficient, often deferring or simplifying taxation

  • Portable, enabling transfers between providers, including cross‑border

The Swedish ISK: A Proven Model

The most cited success story is Sweden’s Investeringssparkonto (ISK), launched in 2012. Instead of taxing individual capital gains or dividends, ISK applies a simple annual flat tax based on the account’s value, eliminating transaction‑level tax reporting altogether.

Key features of the Swedish ISK include:

  • No capital gains tax on individual transactions

  • Automated and predictable annual taxation

  • Broad eligibility across funds, equities and ETFs

  • Full flexibility to invest, divest or switch providers

Similar Accounts Across Europe and Beyond

Several countries already operate comparable frameworks:

  • Denmark – Aktiesparekonto (ASK)

  • Finland – Osakesäästötili (OST)

  • France – Plan d’Épargne en Actions (PEA)

  • Italy – PIR (Piani Individuali di Risparmio)

  • Norway – Aksjesparekonto (ASK)

  • UK (non‑EU) – Individual Savings Account (ISA)
     

These national experiences form the backbone of the EU’s SIA blueprint.
 

How SIAs Drive Higher Retail Participation: Evidence from Sweden

Sweden demonstrates how simplicity beats complexity. Since the introduction of ISK:

  • Nearly half of the adult population holds at least one ISK account

  • Assets held in ISKs now represent around 30% of Sweden’s GDP

  • Retail investors account for one of the highest equity participation rates in Europe
     

Crucially, Sweden’s success is not driven by tax incentives alone. Studies highlight that ease of use, predictable taxation and digital accessibility played a far greater role in normalizing equity investment for households.
 

What an Ideal EU‑Wide SIA Should Look Like?

Drawing from EU guidance and Nordic best practices, we think an effective EU‑wide SIA template should have:

  1. Simplicity
    • Fully digital onboarding
    • No transaction‑level tax reporting for investors
       
  2. Neutral and Predictable Taxation
    • Annual or deferred taxation at account level
    • Clear visibility of tax impact upfront
       
  3. Broad Product Eligibility
    • Equities, ETFs, UCITS, ELTIFs and diversified funds
    • Avoid overly restrictive national product lists
       
  4. Portability and Competition
    • Seamless transfers between providers
    • Cross‑border portability to support labor mobility
       
  5. Low and Transparent Costs
    • Clear disclosure of fees
    • Caps on transfer and exit costs
       

The EU‑Wide Impact: What If All Member States Adopt SIAs?

If adopted consistently across all EU member states, SIAs could deliver transformational outcomes:

  • Higher household wealth creation through long‑term equity exposure

  • Deeper and more liquid EU capital markets, reducing reliance on bank financing

  • Stronger funding for SMEs, innovation and green transitions

  • Reduced fragmentation, supporting a truly single European investment market
     

Analysts estimate that matching Nordic‑level retail participation could unlock several trillion euros in additional long‑term investment capital across Europe—without increasing public debt.

The success of the SIU will ultimately depend not on regulation alone, but on whether investing becomes simple, accessible and intuitive for every European citizen.
 

How European Banks Should Prepare for SIA Products

For European banks, the rollout of SIAs is more than a product launch — it represents a strategic shift in how retail customers engage with capital markets. Banks that move early and decisively will not only capture new flows of long-term savings but also strengthen their position in an increasingly competitive wealth landscape. To be SIA-ready, banks need to act across six interconnected dimensions:

  • Define a clear SIA strategy and target segments: Decide whether the SIA proposition is a mass-market entry product, a complement to existing wealth offerings, or a flagship for affluent customers. This choice will shape pricing, distribution, and capability investments.

  • Reimagine onboarding and the digital experience: The Nordic experience shows adoption is driven by simplicity. Banks must deliver fully digital, mobile-first onboarding with eKYC/AML, instant account activation, intuitive product selection, and frictionless funding — comparable to the best neobrokers in the market.

  • Modernize the underlying platforms: Many EU banks still operate fragmented brokerage, custody, and wealth systems. SIAs require integrated platforms capable of supporting account-level tax computation, real-time portfolio views, broad instrument coverage (equities, ETFs, UCITS, ELTIFs), and seamless portability between providers.

  • Get the pricing right: SIAs are inherently low-margin, high-volume products. Banks need transparent, low-cost fee structures that remain commercially viable at scale, supported by efficient operations and automated servicing.

  • Invest in financial education and customer trust: In-app education, simple risk and goal-based guidance, and clear performance communication are essential to convert savers into long-term investors.

  • Strengthen regulatory and operational readiness: SIA frameworks will require new controls around tax reporting, MiFID suitability, cross-border portability, and provider-to-provider transfers. Banks should map regulatory expectations early and build the data, reporting, and digital infrastructure to support them.
     

Cognizant’s domain expertise in retail banking and wealth, strong engineering capabilities, and proven delivery at scale can help institutions with conceptualization and implementation of SIA products faster and with the seamless digital experience required to make investing truly mainstream in the EU.

This blog has been published under the guidance of Anshuman Choudhary (Anshuman.Choudhary@cognizant.com) – Senior Partner Consulting, Cognizant

 

Ameya Thakur

Consulting Manager
Capital Markets Expert

Ameya Thakur
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