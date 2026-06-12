Similar Accounts Across Europe and Beyond

Several countries already operate comparable frameworks:

Denmark – Aktiesparekonto (ASK)





Finland – Osakesäästötili (OST)





France – Plan d’Épargne en Actions (PEA)





Italy – PIR (Piani Individuali di Risparmio)





Norway – Aksjesparekonto (ASK)





UK (non‑EU) – Individual Savings Account (ISA)



These national experiences form the backbone of the EU’s SIA blueprint.



How SIAs Drive Higher Retail Participation: Evidence from Sweden

Sweden demonstrates how simplicity beats complexity. Since the introduction of ISK:

Nearly half of the adult population holds at least one ISK account





Assets held in ISKs now represent around 30% of Sweden’s GDP





Retail investors account for one of the highest equity participation rates in Europe



Crucially, Sweden’s success is not driven by tax incentives alone. Studies highlight that ease of use, predictable taxation and digital accessibility played a far greater role in normalizing equity investment for households.



What an Ideal EU‑Wide SIA Should Look Like?

Drawing from EU guidance and Nordic best practices, we think an effective EU‑wide SIA template should have:

Simplicity Fully digital onboarding

No transaction‑level tax reporting for investors

Neutral and Predictable Taxation Annual or deferred taxation at account level

Clear visibility of tax impact upfront

Broad Product Eligibility Equities, ETFs, UCITS, ELTIFs and diversified funds

Avoid overly restrictive national product lists

Portability and Competition Seamless transfers between providers

Cross‑border portability to support labor mobility

Low and Transparent Costs Clear disclosure of fees

Caps on transfer and exit costs



The EU‑Wide Impact: What If All Member States Adopt SIAs?

If adopted consistently across all EU member states, SIAs could deliver transformational outcomes:

Higher household wealth creation through long‑term equity exposure





Deeper and more liquid EU capital markets, reducing reliance on bank financing





Stronger funding for SMEs, innovation and green transitions





Reduced fragmentation, supporting a truly single European investment market



Analysts estimate that matching Nordic‑level retail participation could unlock several trillion euros in additional long‑term investment capital across Europe—without increasing public debt.

The success of the SIU will ultimately depend not on regulation alone, but on whether investing becomes simple, accessible and intuitive for every European citizen.



How European Banks Should Prepare for SIA Products

For European banks, the rollout of SIAs is more than a product launch — it represents a strategic shift in how retail customers engage with capital markets. Banks that move early and decisively will not only capture new flows of long-term savings but also strengthen their position in an increasingly competitive wealth landscape. To be SIA-ready, banks need to act across six interconnected dimensions: