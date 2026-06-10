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ANZ Insights Hub

What it will take to realize business outcomes from AI

A few years ago, we made news with a study predicting an astounding 90% of jobs would be disrupted by AI in less than a decade’s time. As it turns out, though, we underestimated the impact of the technology.

Closing the AI execution gap: A $2 billion business boost

Two-thirds of leaders have yet to demonstrate measurable business productivity gains from AI, and one-quarter have paused or abandoned deployments. However, those with a mature tech infrastructure and a focused AI investment are separating from the crowd.

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The great AI misconception and why AI Builders are essential

The idea that leaders can pluck an AI model off the shelf and solve complex problems ignores the realities of large enterprises.

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What to do with the workforce in the age of gen AI

Our recent research shows that enterprises see the real value of AI—and understand the intensive construction effort it will take to build it.

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Meet the legacy modernization mandate

Outdated systems prevent businesses from taking full advantage of AI-powered technologies. Dive into our latest research to identify and implement a viable path for rapid legacy application modernization.

AI’s two-year timeline: the path to meeting the legacy modernization mandate

Thanks to AI, the clock is ticking on legacy modernization. In our latest report, learn how to set your legacy modernization priorities up for success with a flywheel strategy that will propagate ongoing resources and accelerate your modernization goals.

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The strategic imperative of building robust agent experiences

The agentic internet is a foundational change at the internet level itself, touching not just how we browse but also how the entire digital infrastructure ties together. Learn how to develop a robust agent experience to prepare for this new technological frontier.

How to get ready for the agentic internet and the rise of agent experience

The agentic internet is actively being constructed today. To get ready, businesses will need to develop the design, technical and organizational capabilities needed to create a robust agent experience.

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To manage AI agents, start by demystifying them

Competitive AI agents are more like us than they may first appear. And a wise division of labor will ensure that organizations get the most from both humans and machines.

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Agentic AI: A turning point for business resilience

Agentic AI holds the potential to eliminate silos between sustainability goals and traditional business thinking.

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New minds, new markets: Anticipate the needs of AI-empowered customers

AI is shaping consumer experiences across sectors.  Learn how to create AI-powered experiences that meet consumers’ evolving needs and wants.

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Responsible AI: The path to confident AI adoption

The path to widespread AI adoption is not without obstacles. To maintain momentum throughout your AI integration initiatives, it’s critical to address gaps in business readiness.

REPORT

Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption

Our latest research highlights strong leadership commitment to generative AI but reveals gaps in business readiness. By addressing weaknesses and capitalizing on strengths, businesses can prepare for the next wave of gen AI adoption.

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DEEP DIVE

Building consumer trust in AI

Only a third of consumers trust gen AI. But with the right approach, businesses can build strategies to win their hearts and minds.

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DEEP DIVE

Global generative AI strategies: accelerators, inhibitors, and a new focus on productivity

By understanding the biggest global challenges of generative AI momentum, businesses can realize the full potential of this powerful technology.

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ANZ INSIGHTS BLOG
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Uncover forward-thinking digital approaches provided by our experts, locally and worldwide, to unlock business potential and move your business forward – fast.

FEATURED INDUSTRIES

BANKING

Stay competative in a changing market

We help you streamline inefficient processes with strategies and solutions that grow your business and keep customers at the center of your organization.
 

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RETAIL

Delivering modern retail experiences
Welcome to Cognizant’s “Store of the Future,” where cutting-edge technology and human-centric design are redefining the shopping experience.
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CASE STUDIES

MANUFACTURING

Orica’s SAP doubles system availability

Learn how Orica’s SAP automates infrastructure with an SAP S/4HANA managed platform.

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COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY

Telecom company saves $4.9M in costs with RPA

We helped one of Australia’s largest telecom companies deploy a digital workforce that included over 50 bots resulting in an increased operational efficiency.

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AUTOMOTIVE

Engineering intuition into Aston Martin F1 Team and Cognizant

Discover how we’re blending the latest technologies – cloud, data, AI, IoT, analytics and more – to transform car technology, performance and safety.

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BANKING

Real-time account validation reduces fraud for a large bank

Learn how Cognizant helped one of the US largest banks holding companies tackle its fraud losses and add more transaction control for customers.

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Stay ahead with Cognizant ANZ Insights

Uncover forward-looking digital approaches provided by our local and global thinkers and speed up your path to business growth.

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