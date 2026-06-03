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About Cognizant

Closing the gap between AI hype and real business results

Ninety-one percent of surveyed enterprises expect AI budgets to increase. But AI can’t deliver real business value unless it knows how your organization operates. Your unique context—your goals, policies, processes, roles and systems that define how work gets done—is what turns AI from a capability to a competitive advantage.

As an AI builder company, we engineer that context into full-stack, custom agentic solutions and platform-enabled services that can scale across your business. So, AI can stop working in silos and start producing measurable outcomes.

The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day

357,600

Employees worldwide

$21.1B

2025 annual revenue

#605

Forbes Global 2000

Over the past 30 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.

30 of the top 30 biopharma companies

9 of the top 10 European banks

9 of the top 10 media companies

20 of the top 25 healthcare plans

MANAGEMENT

Our team

Carla Ramchand

Managing Director, ANZ

Craig de Vries

Industry Lead : Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, ANZ

Elvira Franco

Marketing Lead, ANZ

Gaurav Gopal

Industry Lead : Communications, Media & Technology ANZ

Iurie Draganov

Chief Financial Officer, ANZ

Kat Carter

NZ Markets Leader

Kat Carter - Cognizant, NZ Markets Leader
Kylie Blair

People and Culture lead, ANZ

Pankesh Upadhyay

Industry Lead : Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, ANZ

Sanmeet Bhatia

Industry Lead : Public Sector & Health, ANZ

Varun Katyal

Delivery Lead, ANZ

Varun Katyal headshot

What we do

We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.

Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

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Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

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Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

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Our offices

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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