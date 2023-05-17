We share insights, expertise and knowledge with our communities. Our volunteer efforts support inclusion in tech and increase the use of technology for good.
ESG
Cognizant’s Operation C3 is fighting the COVID-19 crisis in India on three fronts: equipping hospitals, improving oxygen resources and providing vaccines.
In 2021 we announced a new five‑year, $250 million initiative to tackle some of the world’s most pressing problems and inequities.
Be a part of the solution. Join the world’s preeminent technology services provider as we build a better future with our volunteering, affinity groups and more.
2021 ESG Report
Our policies and reports
See how Cognizant's pursuit of an environmental, social, governance (ESG) agenda serves the interest of many stakeholders: associates, clients, partners, investors and shareholders. Read intuition engineered®, our 2021 ESG Report, now.
Cognizant is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions globally across its operations and supply chain. We have developed an emissions reduction plan that includes specific targets and initiatives to ensure we meet our Net Zero goal.
Cognizant knows that protecting shared natural resources enhances the quality of life for associates, clients and the global community. We are committed to conduct our business in a manner that upholds environmental, health and safety standards.
Cognizant is committed to respecting human rights. We value and promote the high standards of business practices and performance in what we do.
Get answers to your questions
Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.