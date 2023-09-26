Skip to main content Skip to footer
Gen AI: Transforming the Industry through AI use cases
WHAT: You are invited to join us for an in person event at Cognizant Technology Solutions led by AI experts from Microsoft, Telenor, PA Consulting and Cognizant  
WHERE: Cognizant Technology Solutions, Professor Kohts Vei 9, 1366 Lysaker, Oslo
WHEN: 26th October from 09:00–11:30

The future of manufacturing is here, and it´s driven by the power of generative AI. Together with Microsoft, we are thrilled to invite you to a captivating event that will dive deep into the innovative applications and transformative impact of Gen AI in the manufacturing industry.

Gen AI is a powerful technology that can be used by humans and machines to re-invent, automate and or streamline a wide range of tasks in manufacturing, from product design to quality control. Gen AI can accelerate your efforts in efficiency, productivity, and quality. 

Event highlights:

·         Workshop: Engage with industry experts from Microsoft, Telenor and PA Consulting. We will share real world use cases, success stories and insights to how Gen AI is revolutionizing manufacturing.

·         Networking: Connect with peers who share your passion for the future of manufacturing.

·         Refreshments: Enjoy a delightful lunch and beverages.

AGENDA:
09:00–09:05   Welcome by Knut Inge Buset, Commercial leader Norway, Cognizant
09:05-09:55  

Introduction to Gen AI - Sean Heshmat, Head of Data and AI, Cognizant

What impact does Gen AI have on manufacturing, and what strategic choices should you make? - Martin Walker, Partner, PA Consulting

Lead the AI era with Microsoft Cloud - Christopher Frenning, National Technology Officer, Microsoft

What are the regulatory aspects to consider when using Gen AI? - Ieva Martinkenaite, SVP, Head of Research Innovation, Telenor

09:55–10:05Demo: How to use Gen AI to reduce CO2 emissions & how to use Gen AI for process optimizations and improvements Kathrin Kind-Trueller, AIA Intelligence Delivery, Cognizant
10:05–10:15How to identify, assess, and prioritize your Gen AI use cases and effort- Paula Martinez, Head of research and insights CE, Cognizant
10:15–10:20Coffee break
10:20–11:00Breakout sessions:

• How will Gen AI revolutionize manufacturing and how will it impact your business in the years to come?

• What are the ethical issues to consider when applying Gen AI?                                                                         
11:00–11:30Lunch & Networking

 

SPEAKERS:
Knut Inge Buset

Commercial Leader, Cognizant

Sean Heshmat

AIA Practice Lead, Cognizant

Christopher Frenning

National Technology Officer, Microsoft

Martin Walker

Partner, PA Consulting

Ieva Martinkenaite

SVP, Head of Research Innovation, Telenor

Paula Martinez

Head of research and insights CE at Cognizant

Kathrin Kind-Trueller

Chief Data Scientist and AIA A. Director Nordics