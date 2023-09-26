Gen AI: Transforming the Industry through AI use cases

WHAT: You are invited to join us for an in person event at Cognizant Technology Solutions led by AI experts from Microsoft, Telenor, PA Consulting and Cognizant



WHERE: Cognizant Technology Solutions, Professor Kohts Vei 9, 1366 Lysaker, Oslo

WHEN: 26th October from 09:00–11:30

The future of manufacturing is here, and it´s driven by the power of generative AI. Together with Microsoft, we are thrilled to invite you to a captivating event that will dive deep into the innovative applications and transformative impact of Gen AI in the manufacturing industry.

Gen AI is a powerful technology that can be used by humans and machines to re-invent, automate and or streamline a wide range of tasks in manufacturing, from product design to quality control. Gen AI can accelerate your efforts in efficiency, productivity, and quality.

Event highlights:

· Workshop: Engage with industry experts from Microsoft, Telenor and PA Consulting. We will share real world use cases, success stories and insights to how Gen AI is revolutionizing manufacturing.

· Networking: Connect with peers who share your passion for the future of manufacturing.

· Refreshments: Enjoy a delightful lunch and beverages.

Don’t miss out by signing up today!



AGENDA:

09:00–09:05 Welcome by Knut Inge Buset, Commercial leader Norway, Cognizant 09:05-09:55 Introduction to Gen AI - Sean Heshmat, Head of Data and AI, Cognizant What impact does Gen AI have on manufacturing, and what strategic choices should you make? - Martin Walker, Partner, PA Consulting Lead the AI era with Microsoft Cloud - Christopher Frenning, National Technology Officer, Microsoft What are the regulatory aspects to consider when using Gen AI? - Ieva Martinkenaite, SVP, Head of Research Innovation, Telenor 09:55–10:05 Demo: How to use Gen AI to reduce CO2 emissions & how to use Gen AI for process optimizations and improvements Kathrin Kind-Trueller, AIA Intelligence Delivery, Cognizant 10:05–10:15 How to identify, assess, and prioritize your Gen AI use cases and effort- Paula Martinez, Head of research and insights CE, Cognizant 10:15–10:20 Coffee break 10:20–11:00 Breakout sessions:



• How will Gen AI revolutionize manufacturing and how will it impact your business in the years to come?



• What are the ethical issues to consider when applying Gen AI? 11:00–11:30 Lunch & Networking

SPEAKERS: