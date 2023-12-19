At first glance, Formula One racing and professional golf may appear like two very different sports. But there are common denominators between the two on both the mental and the intuitive side. Here, former Masters champion, Trevor Immelman, and veteran F1 driver, Pedro de la Rosa, tee up and share their tips.

The ability to handle pressure; the art of making fast, confident decisions; the need for great intuition that can only be developed through years of practice; and so on. We tagged along during an afternoon round of golf with two of golf and racing’s most experienced stars, Trevor and Pedro, as they discuss their individual sports and the many ways they compare.