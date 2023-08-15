Hellum says that running the solutions in the cloud enables Veidekke to focus on the end product that will be delivered to the users.

“It accelerates the digitalization processes. While it could previously take weeks to find new resources and set up new infrastructure, this can now be done within minutes with a few tweaks. It is important for us to have systems that enable us to roll out new solutions quickly, that we can test new things, and not least that we can build it in a safe way”, he continues.

Good planning is necessary when everything is to be consolidated in the cloud

Veidekke started out doing road construction in Norway in 1936. Today they build roads, tunnels, bridges and houses throughout Scandinavia. Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction contractors, with more than 8,000 employees and a turnover of around NOK 38 billion.

“Veidekke has a lot of different systems and platforms, many of which have come about through acquisitions. I have worked in finance, and I can see that the construction industry is almost as standardized as the finance industry. Modernizing the IT solutions is therefore very demanding”, says Hellum.

Although Veidekke started moving its IT solutions to the cloud several years ago, the status in 2021 was that only 30 percent of them were in the cloud. The goal is 100 percent.

“You cannot switch off a data center until everything has been transferred. We therefore had to carry out a thorough review of the entire system portfolio to find out which applications should be moved over and when it should be done”, he continues.

The mapping showed that many of the platforms must be consolidated. This particularly applied to the large and heavy core platforms, such as systems for finance, accounting, and engineering solutions.