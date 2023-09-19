Blue Shipping

To put our ambition into action, let's consider a real-world example—the Port of Los Angeles. By implementing optimization measures, we have calculated that this major port's emissions can be reduced by 11 megatonnes every year. To put this into perspective, that's equivalent to taking 2,391 typical U.S. cars off the road annually.



It's often said that even small changes can make a significant difference. In the world of maritime transport, this rings particularly true. Take, for example, the berth utilization rate—the measure of how efficiently port berths are used. A mere 2% improvement in this rate reduces 900 megatonnes of CO2 emissions. It means faster turnaround times for vessels, reduced waiting periods, and ultimately, a reduction in the carbon footprint of each voyage.

Our commitment to optimizing blue transport operations is not just a vision; it's a call to action. By harnessing technology, data, and innovation, we can revolutionize the way goods are moved across our oceans. We aim to make sustainable shipping practices the new norm, where efficiency and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.

