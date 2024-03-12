We're thrilled to announce the expansion of our partnership with Cermaq Group AS, a global leader in salmon production committed to fostering healthier and more sustainable food systems. At Cognizant, we've been privileged to stand alongside Cermaq on their digital transformation journey for over a decade, and we're excited to deepen our collaboration further.

Our renewed alliance will extend across Cermaq's operations in Norway and Canada, reflecting our shared dedication to driving operational excellence and innovation.



Throughout this partnership, Cognizant will lead efforts to simplify, modernize, and secure Cermaq's technological infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge solutions like AI and Gen AI. By streamlining operations and reducing costs, we aim to establish a solid foundation for global digital enablement, ensuring a seamless value chain for Cermaq's customers.



In today's rapidly evolving landscape, digitization is key to staying ahead. By harnessing the power of emerging technologies, Cermaq is poised to strengthen its IT capabilities and empower its teams to navigate a centralized governance framework effectively.





Davor Crnoja, Head of Global IT at Cermaq Group AS, expressed his confidence in our continued partnership, stating, "We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Cognizant, our trusted partner for the past decade. This partnership has been instrumental in shaping our technology landscape, and we look forward to achieving new milestones together."

Knut Inge Buset, Country Manager of Cognizant Norway, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Cognizant's commitment to supporting Cermaq in adapting to emerging technologies and driving competitive advantage. “We are thrilled to be continuing our collaboration after ten-years of providing reliable and strategic counsel to Cermaq as they modernize their technology and infrastructure. Cognizant’s presence is the catalyst in helping both Cermaq’s individual entities and the global organization achieve their goals and mobilizing them towards adopting newer technologies as they emerge to keep pace with the market. Norway is one of the leading countries for seafood production and relies heavily on the blue economy. Through our collaboration with Cermaq we look forward to evolving our expertise in the Nordic Aquaculture and Seafood industry.”



Beyond operational efficiency, our collaboration extends to a shared commitment to environmental stewardship. With the launch of Cognizant Ocean in 2023, we're driving innovation in aquaculture and supporting initiatives to preserve marine ecosystems.



As a member of the United Nations Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition, Cermaq is actively engaged in addressing climate change, ocean pollution, and other pressing environmental challenges.



For more information about Cermaq and its commitment to sustainability, visit www.cermaq.com. Join us as we continue to shape the future of food production and environmental stewardship, one innovation at a time.

