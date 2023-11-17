The convergence of human ingenuity and machine intelligence marks a paradigm shift that transcends technological advancement.

It encompasses a holistic approach, integrating the best of both worlds to create innovative, sustainable, and efficient manufacturing solutions.

Industry 5.0 aligns with the goals of the circular economy, promoting efficient and sustainable resource use. The integration helps support the six Rs of the circular economy—Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, and Recycle.

Industry 5.0 aligns with the goals of the circular economy, promoting efficient and sustainable resource use. The integration helps support the six Rs of the circular economy—Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, and Recycle.

