Deep Green Singapore Research Report

Globally, as the climate crisis grows ever more urgent, a new breed of business leadership has emerged: one that views sustainability as more than a compliance concern. Beyond just ‘green’, these business leaders are taking their companies ‘deep green’, placing sustainability at the heart of business strategy and leveraging related opportunities to drive stronger performance.

For the past two years, Cognizant has tracked how sustainability in business has been evolving as an essential part of strategic development. In our latest global report, we worked with Oxford Economics to survey 3,000 executives across 16 regions and 11 industries – including 170 in Singapore – to examine their sustainability practices, challenges, and vision for the path ahead.

We know on the ground that Singapore is moving to become a global leader in green finance and smart city transformation through government initiatives, and in the application of technologies such as additive manufacturing toward sustainability initiatives. However, our survey results show there are many areas where Singapore is lagging global progress. Progress in renewable energy and circular economy can be hastened. Singapore’s SME-centred business landscape struggles to allocate budgets toward hiring sustainability expertise and funding ESG initiatives.

While cost and market uncertainty are seen as barriers toward greater sustainability in Singaporean business, global counterparts are investing more quickly with the expectation their ESG progress will drive new financial rewards.

Signs are positive for Singapore to move quickly in the years ahead. Government leadership in Singapore is strong, with initiatives like Enterprise Singapore’s $180M ESG scheme to help 6,000 Singapore companies on their green transition amongst more than 30 funds and programs targeting energy, water, waste management, and more. To take best advantage, local enterprise leaders can learn from today’s global best practice to empower their efforts. By focusing on skill development, incentive structures, and capturing data to support targeted decision making, Singaporean business leaders will find a path toward the Deep Green future they need.

