Most healthcare organizations work with a variety of applications, some of which do not naturally integrate with one another. QNXT™ Open Access is a set of web services that makes it easier for healthcare organizations to integrate multiple IT applications with QNXT, and for QNXT to be made available to third-party applications. QNXT Open Access’ service-oriented architecture ensures a high degree of interoperability, enabling users to quickly and easily access, search and update information stored within the QNXT system and then deliver data to other business applications. Not only does Open Access simplify integration, but it accelerates projects and reduces the cost of system implementation and ownership.