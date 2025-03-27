Streamline critical business processes Reduce pended work items by automatically managing and routing claims, utilization management requests, and appeals & grievance tasks in real time to user work queues. Growing backlogs, dissatisfied providers and potential regulatory non-compliance issues are very real challenges for healthcare providers relying on manual workflows. QNXT Workflow outcome processing engines help reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and increase automation by helping to prioritize, triage and reduce pending and exception claims, utilization management inventory, and appeals & grievances tasks.