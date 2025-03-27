Skip to main content Skip to footer
QNXT™ Workflow

Streamline critical business processes

Reduce pended work items by automatically managing and routing claims, utilization management requests, and appeals & grievance tasks in real time to user work queues.
Growing backlogs, dissatisfied providers and potential regulatory non-compliance issues are very real challenges for healthcare providers relying on manual workflows. QNXT Workflow outcome processing engines help reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and increase automation by helping to prioritize, triage and reduce pending and exception claims, utilization management inventory, and appeals & grievances tasks.

QNXT™ Claims Workflow helps healthcare organizations manage claim inventory more efficiently by automating the process of prioritizing, triaging and reducing pended and exception claims. The result is streamlined claims adjudication management, reduced costs and improved speed, accuracy, efficiency and compliance. Features include:

  • Automatically manages and routes claims in real time to user work queues based on configured routing rules
  • Automatic identification, prioritization and routing of work items based on specific data elements, user skills, lines of business and other variables
  • Real-time delivery of work items
  • Real-time views of employee work queues
  • Natural language configuration of end-user desk-level procedures
  • A real-time online dashboard provides snapshots of workflow status that show projected workloads by user or role

Designed to help plans manage the inventory of Utilization Management (UM) documents, QNXT™ Utilization Management Workflow helps healthcare organizations prioritize, triage and reduce lagging pended UM or referral requests. The result is improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced supervisor and staff productivity. Features include:

  • Automatic identification, prioritization and routing of UM documents to end users
  • Real-time delivery of work items via seamless integration with QNXT™
  • User-configurable UM queues
  • Real-time views of employee utilization and work queues
  • Natural language configuration of end-user desk-level requirements
  • Prioritization of UM items to meet timely resolution and compliance requirements

QNXT™ Appeals and Grievance automates and manages the appeals, grievance and complaint process, electronically routing incidents to the right people using business rules you create. The result is lower cost and risk, greater efficiency and productivity, and improved member satisfaction. Appeals and Grievance helps healthcare organizations to:

  • Reduce costs
  • Track communications, documents and resolution timeframes in real time
  • Prioritize work items and submit via streamlined, rules-driven routing
  • Align tasks with appropriate personnel
  • Adhere to applicable CMS and ACA timelines with client configuration
  • Create comprehensive audit trails
  • Alert users to at-risk, time-sensitive items
  • Provide easy access to case files for CMS audits

QNXT modular add-ons

QNXT™ Workflow

Streamline business processes with greater accuracy and efficiency

Learn more
QNXT™ Open Access

Fast, flexible integration of multiple applications

Learn more
QNXT™ DOFR Module

Align Division of Financial Responsibility (DOFR) payment with QNXT

Learn more
QNXT™ Dental Module

Expanded automation of dental claims to increase efficiency and optimize workflow and accuracy

Learn more
TriZetto® Robotic Process Automation

A comprehensive native robot marketplace to accelerate implementation, operation

Learn more

Related services

Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more
Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more
Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more
Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more
IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more
Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more
Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

Contact us

At Cognizant, we are here to provide you with more information about our TriZetto Healthcare Products software and service solutions and answer any questions you may have.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.