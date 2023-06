Determining which party is financially responsible for services rendered is notoriously time-consuming and complex. The QNXT DOFR Module simplifies this process with a set of tools to easily define and configure individual Division of Financial Responsibility (DOFR) contractual relationships. This means they can be quickly and accurately analyzed and acted on during the claims adjudication process, and that claims can be paid by line of business, based on the DOFR. It also reduces gray areas in defining which party has risk for a specific service. Features include: