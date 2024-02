Streamline the integration of new technology

Simplify Facets-based access to partner and custom applications, data and processes.

The Facets Open Access Solution simplifies access to data and integrates with external systems allowing healthcare organizations to share, manage and process Facets data with third-party and custom developed applications through web services and data publishing interfaces in near real-time. This capability helps increase administrative efficiency and productivity, improve data quality and boost customer satisfaction.

The base offering of Facets Open Access Solution includes a library of more than 300 web services that expose data and functionality across the Facets solution.

Additional Business Value Bundles (Premium Services) are available that encapsulate business logic for specific areas including: