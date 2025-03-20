<h3>Simplify critical business processes</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Real-time delivery of claims and customer service items reduces bottlenecks and automates work.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">The Facets Workflow application is an automated solution that streamlines the delivery of work to users, helping to improve critical business processes and automate manual tasks. This can help you reduce errors and administration, improve efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Ideal for claims adminstration, customer service and member administration processes, Facets Workflow integrates fully with the core Facets application, allowing you to:</span></h5> <h5><ul class="text-primary"> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Boost productivity by streamlining the delivery of work to users.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Improve auto-adjudication rates and efficiency by correcting repetitive errors.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Resolve client service issues quickly with advanced client service features.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Reduce CSR response times.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Intelligently route information and inquiries for resolution.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Streamline real-time work distribution.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Eliminate duplication of work required by external systems.</span></span></li> </ul> </h5>