  1. Healthcare
  2. TriZetto
  3. TriZetto Healthcare Products / Core Administration
  4. Facets®
Facets® Workflow
Contact

INCREASE AUTOMATION

Boost productivity, enhance customer satisfaction

Streamline work distribution to drive auto-adjudication rates and performance efficiencies.

<h3>Simplify critical business processes</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Real-time delivery of claims and customer service items reduces bottlenecks and automates work.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">The Facets Workflow application is an automated solution that streamlines the delivery of work to users, helping to improve critical business processes and automate manual tasks. This can help you reduce errors and administration, improve efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Ideal for claims adminstration, customer service and member administration processes, Facets Workflow integrates fully with the core Facets application, allowing you to:</span></h5> <h5><ul class="text-primary"> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Boost productivity by streamlining the delivery of work to users.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Improve auto-adjudication rates and efficiency by correcting repetitive errors.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Resolve client service issues quickly with advanced client service features.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Reduce CSR response times.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Intelligently route information and inquiries for resolution.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Streamline real-time work distribution.</span></span></li> <li><span class="text-accent2-light"><span class="text-primary">Eliminate duplication of work required by external systems.</span></span></li> </ul> </h5>
style
Background Transparent, flex equalheight
label
Overview
<h3>Facets modular add-ons</h3>
Facets® Workflow

Real-time delivery of claims and customer service items, reducing bottlenecks and automating work.

Learn more

Facets® Accumulator Synchronization

Near real-time accumulator synchronization between Facets and third-party vendors.

Learn more

Facets® Open Access Solution

Data publishing and web services that extend and integrate with the Facets system in real-time with third-party applications.

Learn more

Facets® Assigned Risk Module

Supports HMO products for capitated entities to share financial risk and claims, along with UM processing responsibilities.

Learn more

Facets® Dental

Increase efficiency with dental-based claims processing and adjudication.

Learn more

Trizetto® Robotic Process Automation

A comprehensive native robot marketplace to accelerate implementation, operational efficiency, scalability, and savings.

Learn more

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Add-ons
<h3>Related thinking</h3>
Leveraging technology

DATA SHEET

TriZetto® Facets® Workflow

Help your organization streamline critical business processes.

Read more

style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Related thinking
<h3>Related services</h3>
Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more

Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more

Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more

Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more

IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more

Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more

Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

style
Background Transparent
label
Services
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/Trizetto_contact_form
style
Background Transparent
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/master