Let us manage the risk

The TriZetto® Digital Platform is an integration point for our products as well as those from partners, key to our clients’ business.

Bi-directional data access and integration capabilities deliver relevant, actionable information and insights to a health plan’s members, providers, consumers and other authorized stakeholders.

The platform runs secure software-as-a-service (SaaS) operations on a multi-tenant architecture that offers two significant benefits to our clients:

Developing and delivering to market new product capabilities and innovations more quickly and efficiently, maximizing return on investment.

Reducing the burden of risk a healthcare organization typically assumes when deploying new technologies. We maintain and update the software and hardware so our clients can focus on managing the business at hand, not the technology.

Leveraging key capabilities of Microsoft Azure, we’ve built a system-agnostic platform, including a data orchestration layer that uses rich application programming interfaces to automatically communicate in real time with core administration systems and critical applications.

The platform draws directly from source systems to provide data when and from where it’s needed, ensuring a high degree of data integrity. It does this using a data lake to store data irrespective of its source and structure, making it an efficient and cost-effective data storage option for event-driven data access needs while still supporting traditional batch processing.

Expensive software upgrades and costly integration maintenance become a thing of the past with the TriZetto® Connected Health Solutions powered by the TriZetto Digital Platform.