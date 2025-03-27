Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto® Digital Platform

Let us manage the risk

The TriZetto® Digital Platform is an integration point for our products as well as those from partners, key to our clients’ business.

Bi-directional data access and integration capabilities deliver relevant, actionable information and insights to a health plan’s members, providers, consumers and other authorized stakeholders.

The platform runs secure software-as-a-service (SaaS) operations on a multi-tenant architecture that offers two significant benefits to our clients:

  • Developing and delivering to market new product capabilities and innovations more quickly and efficiently, maximizing return on investment.
  • Reducing the burden of risk a healthcare organization typically assumes when deploying new technologies. We maintain and update the software and hardware so our clients can focus on managing the business at hand, not the technology.

Leveraging key capabilities of Microsoft Azure, we’ve built a system-agnostic platform, including a data orchestration layer that uses rich application programming interfaces to automatically communicate in real time with core administration systems and critical applications. 

The platform draws directly from source systems to provide data when and from where it’s needed, ensuring a high degree of data integrity. It does this using a data lake to store data irrespective of its source and structure, making it an efficient and cost-effective data storage option for event-driven data access needs while still supporting traditional batch processing.

Expensive software upgrades and costly integration maintenance become a thing of the past with the TriZetto® Connected Health Solutions powered by the TriZetto Digital Platform.

Products

TriZetto® EngageProvider®

Enables physicians and other care providers to access detailed information on their patients, efficiently log claims and make templates for common claims, as well as easily create referrals and authorizations.

Learn more
TriZetto® EngageMember®

Members may interact anytime, anywhere and receive a detailed view of their coverage information with compelling metrics, timely notifications and relevant healthcare content.

Learn more
Connected Interoperability Solution

Offers end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Learn more
TriZetto® Digital Platform

Technology solutions that allow our clients to focus on managing business, not IT.

Learn more

Contact us

At Cognizant, we are here to provide you with more information about our TriZetto Healthcare Products software and service solutions and answer any questions you may have.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.