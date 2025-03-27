TriZetto® Connected Interoperability Solution
TriZetto® Interoperability Data Hub
Orchestrate and integrate data from your diverse clinical and administrative systems to make data available in real-time and at scale:
- Aggregates, cleanses and masters data through a Microsoft Azure data lake.
- Supports the electronic exchange of clinical data classes and elements in the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) February 2020, Version 1 profiles, Consumer Directed Payer Data Exchange (CARIN IG for Blue Button®)**, HL7 Da Vinci Payer Data Exchange Plan Network Directory*, HL7 Da Vinci Payer Data Exchange: Formulary* and other data required by federal interoperability rules.
- Manages and stores electronic health information (EHI) from other payer maintained applications.
- Creates and supports an Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) for all data, inquiries, responses and EHI.
- Encrypts data stored at rest.
- Supports content vocabulary normalization standards.
TriZetto® Interoperability Privacy and Consent Engine
A configurable engine that supports compliance and helps you manage data privacy and consent by delivering consent processing, management and audit capabilities:
- Governs authorization to release information in real-time.
- Allows members to select and authorize personal representatives.
- Enables members, third parties and healthcare plan employees to grant, update and revoke consent to share protected health information (PHI).
- Extends consent management workflows to external systems like customer service platforms and member portals via application programming interfaces (APIs).
- Facilitates user inquiries through a modern, easy-to-use interface.
- Allows healthcare plan employees to manage HL7® FHIR® standard consent resources.
- Creates an audit history of HL7® FHIR® standard consent resources and history of PHI access and disclosures.
TriZetto® Interoperability API Gateway
Application programming interfaces (API) management, data access APIs and authentication capabilities you need to provide members with on-demand administrative and clinical data through the app of their choice:
- Connects members to their data through the applications, services and programs of their choice in real-time with APIs that use the HL7® FHIR® standard.
- Manages API lifecycle.
- Discovers endpoints and data sources within the TriZetto Connected Interoperability Solution.
- Supports APIs for the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) February 2020, Version 1 profiles, Consumer Directed Payer Data Exchange (CARIN IG for Blue Button®)**, HL7 Da Vinci Payer Data Exchange Plan Network Directory*, HL7 Da Vinci Payer Data Exchange: Formulary* and other data required by federal interoperability rules.
- Supports authentication through the Sustainable Medical Applications and Reusable Technologies (SMART) on FHIR® with OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect.
The TriZetto® Interoperability API Gateway includes a developer portal to assist you in supporting third-party developers:
- Registers third-party developers prior to member access and use.
- Delivers access to a developer key and the API library and documentation needed to develop applications against the TriZetto Interoperability API Gateway APIs.
- Provides an API Sandbox that includes test data to assess applications built against the TriZetto Interoperability API Gateway APIs without member PHI.
*HL7 Da Vinci Project: Da Vinci is a private sector initiative that addresses the needs of the Value Based Care Community by leveraging the HL7 FHIR platform. https://www.hl7.org/about/davinci/
**The CARIN alliance is a private sector initiative that advances the ability for consumers and their authorized caregivers to easily get, use, and share their digital health information where, when, and how they want to achieve their goals: https://www.carinalliance.com/about-us/
