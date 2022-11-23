About Cognizant Delivery Centers
Centers of Excellence
Cognizant has a strong local footprint in Europe focusing on end-to-end digital products and solutions using value-driven agile delivery model. Since 2008, we have established over 20 Delivery Centers in Europe providing nearshore and regional services to both global and regional markets.
355,300
Employees worldwide
$19.4B
Total revenue
#194
2022 Fortune 500 ranking
Over the past 25 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.
Delivery Centers in Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania
Budapest
Mill Park
Soroksári út 44
H-1095 Budapest
Hungary
Tel: +36 1 456 7000
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Budapest
Millennium Tower
Lechner Ödön Fasor 6
H-1095 Budapest
Hungary
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Riga
Mukusalas iela 42C
Riga, LV-1004
Latvia
Tel: +371 2999 2462
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Vilnius
BPO Delivery Center
Saltoniškių str. 9B
Vilnius, LT-08105
Lithuania
Tel: +370 676 56850
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Gdańsk
Alchemia, Platinum Tower 4th floor
Al. Grunwaldzka 411
80-309, Gdańsk
Poland
Tel: +48 585852000
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Krakow
30-150 Krakow
Armii Krajowej Street 18
Poland
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Wroclaw
50-079 Wroclaw
Grabarska Street 2
Poland
Tel: +48 717497900
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Bucharest
Delivery Center
165 Splaiul Unirii, Sector 3
Romania
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Bucharest
TNO3 Building, 4th Floor
165 Splaiul Unirii
București 030133
Romania
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Cluj-Napoca
Hexagon Building, 3, 5 & 6th floors
178 K Calea Turzii
Cluj-Napoca
Romania
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Iași
Centro C3
23 Șoseaua Chișinăului
Iași
Romania
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Iași
Aria Office Center
37 Șoseaua Națională
Iași
Romania
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Timișoara
UBC 3, 7th floor
2E Consiliul Europei Square
Iulius Town, Timișoara
Romania
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Baia Mare
Bulevardul Unirii 15B
Baia Mare
Romania
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Baia Mare
2B Independentei Boulevard
Baia Mare
Romania
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com