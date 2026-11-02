The path to unlocking India’s AI opportunity

The opportunity for India, and the businesses and workers that power the economy, is significant. AI represents a pathway to unprecedented productivity gains and, according to our research, many of the foundations are already in place.

However, with an economic opportunity ranging from $28 billion to $830 billion, business leaders and policy makers need to take direct action in key areas.

Rebalance investments to improve adoption

Despite 74% of employees completing AI training, business leaders say just 36% of their employees, on average, have access to AI. This gap is also visible in businesses’ top AI investment priorities. Workforce enablement and talent acquisition rank the lowest of all investment categories, with just 8% and 5% of leaders naming these as top priorities, respectively—well behind technology infrastructure (24%) and AI innovation and product development (23%). Closing the employee enablement gap can take organizations one step closer to the higher end of the economic model through improved adoption.

Broaden AI use cases to complex tasks

The productivity uplift assumptions in our three scenarios range from 10% to 20%. Today, reported gains are clustered toward the lower half of the range because the work that employees overwhelmingly report gains from are assistive, low-complexity tasks, such as data analysis and reporting (52%), research and summarization (49%) and forecasting and trend analysis (44%). These are genuine gains on paper, but they assist current work already being done.

Moving toward the economic model’s upper productivity levels requires AI to be used for high-complexity work where more productivity can be unlocked. India is already showing signs of this transition. For example, when asked where AI can realistically deliver value, the complex tasks employees identified include generating novel business model or product concepts (27%), directing autonomous agents or digital workers (26%) and simulating or leading complex negotiations (22%).

Bridge the tools gap

When asked how much more productive they could be if they had access to the AI tools they need, the share of employees reporting more than a 20% productivity gain rises from 27% (with current tools) to 32%. Notably, the number of employees in the lower productivity bands declined by four points when asked this question.

Providing employees with relevant tools for their needs would directly impact productivity and potentially shorten the distance between the realistic and ubiquitous scenarios.

Another area for opportunity is tool customization. More so than their global peers, employees in India report their tools cannot be customized or tweaked for their needs, and 40% now resort to non-sanctioned tools. However, just 16% of executives are aware this is happening.

Monitor and measure AI deployments to find gains

While over one-third (35%) of senior leaders believe they’ve realized worker productivity gains, the results are less encouraging beyond productivity. In all, 84% of execs have yet to see AI lowering costs, and 91% have seen no impact on revenue. Most importantly, more than one-third (37%) have paused or stopped AI projects due to lack of ROI.

Our research shows employees reporting benefits from AI, but these are not yet recognized at the enterprise level. The next phase is to ensure individual accomplishments with AI translate to enterprise value.